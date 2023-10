Jameson

Jameson was spotted being dumped from a vehicle and brought to Great Plains SPCA shortly after. Despite the circumstances, he is affectionate, dog-friendly, and wants nothing more than to be loved. He’s even besties with Scott Poore, the founder of On A Mission KC and weekly writer of Creature Feature.

Is anyone looking for a senior to spoil? Reach out to foster@greatplainsspca.org for more information on Jameson.