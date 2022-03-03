Creature Feature: It’s time for Miss Kitty and Franny to go home

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to Scott at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City as well as Chain of Hope and Great Plains SPCA—one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in the Kansas City metro.

Meet Miss Kitty, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has been in the shelter for 45 days. She was transferred from another shelter that was running out of space, but she is as sweet and affectionate as they come.

She tends to like humans more than she does other felines, which makes her the perfect snuggle buddy. Age is just a number. Just look at those eyes and adorable little white socks.

Contact the Great Plains SPCA if you’re interested in meeting Miss Kitty.

Franny is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix brought to you by Chain of Hope. She has been at the shelter for exactly one year. It’s been a long road for Franny.

She has been adopted a couple times before, but it is very overwhelming to experience so much change in such a short period.

Fosters come and go, but Franny has not yet met someone willing to give her more time. It takes three days just to decompress after adoption, three weeks to learn your routine and feel more comfortable, and three months to finally start feeling at home. She would love for someone to give her a chance.

Franny is smart, active, young, and would make a fantastic working, running, or walking partner. She would like to be the only dog in the house but loves cats.

She is house trained, kennel trained, and leash trained. Her favorite activities include playing fetch, car rides, and being with her humans.

If you are interested in giving Franny her long-awaited forever home, please contact Chain of Hope.