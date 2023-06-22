Creature Feature: Help keep Fritz off the Fritz, Tigress and Twilight are two peas in a pod

Fritz

We don’t know why Fritz’s family decided to drop him off in the middle of the night, scared and alone, with no understanding of why he was there. But we’re going to make sure that the rest of his life is full of love and happiness.

This little beagle/mix was dumped on the front porch of Great Plains SPCA on Wednesday, June 14. He has spent the last few days decompressing from what must have been a terrifying experience for a 3-month-old puppy. This is not the first animal dumped at the shelter this month—a sad truth that has led to a great deal of stress for all these pets. And it likely won’t be the last.

If you would like to support shelter pets like Fritz, please consider donating. Your donation is matched during the Lend A Paw campaign, meaning whatever you contribute is doubled.

If you would like more information about Fritz, please get in touch with Great Plains SPCA.

Tigress and Twilight

Are you looking for the perfect cat to complete your family? Tigress and Twilight are a sweet, 6-month-old dynamic duo, and they check all the boxes for their impending forever home.

Cat-friendly

Dog-friendly

Kid-friendly

Adorable

Please get in touch with Great Plains SPCA if you are interested in adopting one (or, hopefully, both) of these amazing cats. Call (913) 831-7722 or email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org