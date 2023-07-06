Creature Feature: Have a paw-ty with Piccolina and Refugio

Piccolina

Say hello to Piccolina, the tiniest and most adorable ball of fur you’ll ever lay your eyes on. This pint-sized feline sensation is ready to find her purrfect forever home through Meowy Matchmakers, and, trust us, she’ll make your heart sing.

Piccolina may be small, but she’s got a personality as big as her appetite for mischief. With her playful paws and mischievous meows, she’s sure to keep you entertained from dawn to dusk. Get ready for some serious paw-ty time.

This little dynamo has a talent for melting hearts with her irresistible kitten eyes and a personality larger than life. She’s a master of the “cuteness overload” technique, and she’s not afraid to use it to win your love and affection.

Piccolina is looking for a forever home where she can be the shining star of your life. She’s ready to serenade you with her meow-lodies and fill your days with endless cuddles and playtime.

If you’re ready to welcome a little bundle of joy into your home, head over to www.meowymatchmakers.org to apply for adoption.

Refugio

Refugio is a 4-year-old black and white pitty mix. She is a sweet, calm girl. She is basically velcro and prefers to sit right next to you or in your lap. She is good with calmer big dogs but doesn’t do well with cats or small dogs.

She is awesome on a leash, potty-trained, and knows some basic commands. She is really stressed at the shelter and losing weight. It’s time for her to find her forever family.

She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchipped.

If you are interested in bringing Refugio home, don’t hesitate to get in touch with KCK Animal Services today.