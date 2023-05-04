Creature Feature: Guinness, Eve, and Waived Fee Wednesdays

Guinness

Meet Guinness, a chill cuddle buddy who loves to give kisses. He enjoys walks, but mainly for sniffing. He loves to sniff.



He is very well-behaved and is house and kennel trained. There are a few things he’d like you to know—his adopter will get a brand new kennel at no charge, he needs a room with a closed door, and he needs to be able to wander the home and explore freely.

Guinness loves car rides, sunbaths, and rolling in the grass, and would like to live in a house with a fenced-in yard.

He does very well with dogs who match his playing style but is on the shy side with new humans, so he does need a proper introduction with everyone in the home, and then he will be your friend forever.

If you are interested in adopting Guinness, please email his foster mom at ksbt@juno.com

Eve

Meet Eve. She is a beautiful, petite brown tabby girl with emerald eyes. She also wears the cutest mismatched blond sock on one paw. She is super sweet and wants all the love she can get. Eve is approximately two years old and has a calm, gentle demeanor. You can see her kitten side emerge if you show her the red dot or have a fun teaser toy.

Eve is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and ready to find her new home.

Eve is adoptable thru KCK Animal Services.

And some exciting news from the folks at KC Pet Project:

We are excited to announce that every Wednesday, we are going to be hosting an adoption special to help our dogs find new families. Join us for Waived Fee Wednesdays, which will occur weekly until further notice.

The special applies to the majority of dogs in our care – excluding small dogs under 20 pounds and puppies that are under six months old. Dogs at all our locations and in foster homes qualify for the fee-waived event.

All adopters will go through the same adoption process as they would paying normal adoption fees. If you’re a KCMO resident, you will need to purchase a city license for $12, and our retail store will be open for purchases for your new best friend.

Don’t miss this opportunity to adopt a new best friend! Visit our website or download our free mobile app to see all our available dogs.