Creature Feature: Goofus and Willard have smiles as big as their hearts

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to Scott at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City as well as Kansas City, Kansas Animal Services.

Meet Goofus—a happy, mouthy, and big-grinned 10-month-old German Shepherd mix. This handsome guy certainly lives up to his name.

Goofus is very energetic, affectionate, and charismatic. He’d make a great best pal for an older child or adult. He currently weighs 50 pounds, which means he’s got some room to grow and would do best in larger spaces.

If you’re interested in this irresistible face and want to bring Goofus home, contact KCK Animal Services today.

Willard is a hunky 6-year-old orange tabby cat also brought to you by KCK Animal Services. He’s a big boy who loves attention and makes for a perfect household pal.

Willard wants you to know that he tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), which means he has a lowered immune system. While FIV is a lifelong condition for Willard, it is very manageable and possible for him to see many healthy years ahead with the whole family. You can learn more about FIV here.

If you’re interested in adopting Willard or any other friendly kitties, reach out to KCK Animal Services today.