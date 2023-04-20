Creature Feature: Eve and Foo are the spring babies for you

Eve

Eve is a beautiful, petite, brown tabby girl with emerald eyes. She wears a mismatched blond sock on one paw, which is adorable. She is insanely sweet and wants all the love. She is only two years old, but she has the calm, gentle demeanor of a much older and wiser lady.

Eve was abandoned in a tote at KCK Animal Shelter. She must have been so scared and confused. When Eve first arrived at her foster home, she was very quiet, didn’t play, and just wanted to lay next to you. She quickly became bolder and revealed her whole personality.

She adores treats, laser toys, and chilling beside her human friends (not completely on your lap yet). She was totally cool with a 3-year-old human. Eve does not like being confined in a carrier and will let you know it. She also is not a big fan of being closed off from her humans because she cherishes each moment she spends with them.

Eve has had all her vetting and is available for adoption from Kansas City Kansas Animal Services. This sweet girl would be a delightful companion kitty. Please email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule a time to meet her.

Foo

Do you love snuggles, warm blankets, long walks, stuffie toys (I carry them with me everywhere I go), playing tug of war, and belly rubs? Well, good! So do I!

I’m a very strong boy, even though I only weigh 48 pounds, and I get along great with big and little dogs. I even like cats!

My current foster parents take me for walks with one of their dogs, and I love to get some exercise and playtime with her. She plays a little rough, but I handle it just fine. They say I behave even better when I’ve had an action-packed day, but I think they forget that I’m pretty much perfect all the time.

I love to make my foster parents happy, and it makes my whole day when they give me praise and pets. And treats. I would love a fenced-in yard so I can run and play.

I’m around two years old, still working on my manners (aren’t we all), but I sit and stay so well—and no accidents in the house. If you worked from home, I could be with you all day. Wouldn’t that be the best day ever?

P.S. I have the cutest butt wiggles when I’m happy. And I’m always happy.

I am neutered, up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. My adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting me, please call my friends at the shelter at (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.