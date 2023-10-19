Creature Feature: Evan is just a handsome guy

Each week in our Creature Feature column, advocate and activist Scott Poore shares a local pet up for adoption.

Evan

I’m Evan, but everyone calls me Handsome.

I’m a livestock guardian dog mix (Pyrenees, Komondor, Anatolian Shepherd.) I was originally brought to FOPAS on the day I was born after being abandoned by my birth mom. I was raised by a nice lady and a chihuahua who adopted me and my two brothers as her own. When we were old enough, we all headed to our new homes. While both my brothers ended up in great homes, I’ve had some bad luck with adopters. I’ve been brought back twice (most recently in May 2022) due to no fault of my own and really want to find my truly forever home this time.

I’m fully grown at 107 lbs. I’m not sure about other dogs and would prefer to be your one and only. I love to lean up against you while you pet me and will even offer my paw for you to hold or roll over for a belly rub. Any attention you can offer, I will soak it up. I love car rides and will hop right into the car without a problem.

I have been through so much since leaving FOPAS originally, and the volunteers have done so much for me, but I really want a home of my own. I do have some allergies that will require a shot (to be administered at home) twice monthly. I also eat a special diet to keep my GI tract healthy. Because of this, I am available for permanent foster.

FOPAS pays for my medical care—through their vet—and you provide the loving home. I used to be afraid of cats, but it’s been a couple of years since I’ve seen one up close, so I don’t know if I’m still afraid of them. I’m told I’m easy to walk on a leash unless I get into a stubborn streak and am determined to go check something out. I need an extra special family, so if that is you, please come get me. I promise to share the couch and bed with you.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet, please get in touch with the Parkville Animal Shelter.