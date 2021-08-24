Creature Feature: Duke and Pumpkin Seeds want to snuggle up with you

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Duke, a 9-year-old Pit Bull, and Pumpkin Seeds, an 8-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

Duke resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care (7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO), where you can adopt him. He’s been there since February 16, 2021. Duke has a bubbly personality and would do best in a home with older children and as the only pet. He is housetrained, loves to snuggle up with his foster family, and he loves a sunny day where he can nap in the sunlight.

Pumpkin Seeds has been at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care since May 18, 2021. You can adopt her there. Pumpkin Seeds can be shy with new people, but she has been known to be a great cuddle buddy with those she knows. She would thrive in a quiet home environment where she can nap in the sun and eat all the treats her heart desires. Pumpkin seeds also has the most adorable soul patch on her chin, so you must adopt her.

Duke and Pumpkin Seeds are some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these two aren’t the ones for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.