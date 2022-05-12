Creature Feature: Cookie Dough and Gabe will rise in your heart

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Cookie Dough is a one-and-a-half-year-old female Domestic Shorthair polydactyl tabby cat who is as sweet as her name. She came to Wayside Waifs as a stray and was quite literally (but most lovingly) a scaredy-cat. She is currently living at a foster home where she has been able to relax a bit and learn to how to be her best and most authentic cat self.

Some of Cookie Dough’s favorite activities include lounging in the sun and hanging out by the window.

She is currently Slumber Pawty eligible and would love to meet you in hopes of finding her new forever home.

If you are interested in getting to know Cookie Dough, please contact Wayside Waifs today at (816) 986-4429.

Gabe is an American Stratfordshire Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix—and a big ol’ boy. At roughly 80 pounds, Gabe will take up a good chunk of your couch when he’s comfy. He is a very loving boy and gets along with his current foster dog roommate, but her isn’t so fond of cats.

Gabe is a little scared of car rides but is working very hard to overcome his fear, especially for the journey home with his new forever family.

If you are interested in meeting Gabe, please contact Chain of Hope as soon as possible.

Great Plains SPCA needs your help. With spring comes a spike in animal intake at the shelter and less adoptions being processed. They are currently seeking community members to help provide field trips and quality time for long-term animal residents.

Great Plains SPCA’s CEO, Tam Singer, will be hosting a live Zoom meeting tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss the many ways community members can get involved with the shelter during this crucial period.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 833 1818 9459

Passcode: 390441