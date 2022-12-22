Creature Feature: Chase won’t let the Grinch steal his Christmas

Chase

Chase is such a smart boy and desperately needs out of the shelter. He is one big, friendly guy. He’s a 5-year-old American Bulldog mix. He currently weighs 56 pounds, but the poor guy is underweight.

Chase would be best as the only pet in the home. He loves running around the yard and just acting like a goofball. He also loves playing in the swimming pool. He’s not really into toys, but he’ll play with them sometimes. He loves treats, though. He knows to sit for treats, and his big tongue comes out as he tries to be patient. He’s a cutie, and he’ll be a beautiful boy once he gains weight and grows into that big blockhead. he was destined to be.

Chase is neutered, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. His adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Chase, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.