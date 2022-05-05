Creature Feature: Brad and Socks like to keep it simple

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Brad, a six-year-old retriever mix. Brad is a regular dog who just loves to run, play, and hang out with his best friend.

He doesn’t ask a lot out of life. He’s a “work hard, play hard” kind of guy that needs to exercise his body and mind once in a while. He’s definitely at the top of his class and wants a pal who can champion and appreciate that.

If you’re interested in getting to know Brad, please contact the Great Plains SPCA today.

This is Socks. She is a two-year-old tabby. She is a low-maintenance kitty with a subtle thirst for adventure and a whole lot of curiosity—so very cat-like of her. She is very loving but can show a little sass sometimes, particularly around dogs and small children.

Socks would make a purrfect best friend (and roommate). She is currently staying at a foster home.

If you would like to meet Socks, please email the Great Plains SPCA at foster@greatplainsspca.org today.