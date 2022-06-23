Creature Feature: Beatrice and Etta are a couple of old souls

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Beatrice is a 13-year-young calico cat seeking snuggles and sunbeams to live out her golden years. Beatrice was brought to Melissa’s Second Chances after being diagnosed with diabetes. Her previous owner was unable to give her the care she needed. With a proper diet and insulin, Beatrice is living living a happy life that is well-managed.

Beatrice is a rare kitty in that she gets along with everyone—dogs included. She loves face rubs and has quite the motor.

If you would like to meet Beatrice, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances today.

Etta is a chihuahua mix who is approaching two years old. She is seeking an adults-only forever home with another seasoned pup to show her the ropes. She is very sweet and silly, but she was not given much opportunity to socialize with people when she was younger.

She is beginning to learn the good life of being indoors and having a comfy bed and tasty snacks all the time. She loves peanut butter toast for breakfast. Etta is learning how to trust people and needs a forever family who can understand that and have patience with her.

If you are interested in meeting Etta, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances.