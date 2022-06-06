Creature Feature: Bart and Libby are two diamonds in the ruff

This week’s “Creature Feature” is brought to us with the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Libby—a 5-year-old green-eyed gem of a Tabby cat. She was brought to The Rescue Project after years spent living outside. She has learned to really love blankets, and she has become quite the baker. She makes the best biscuits.

Libby is a little shy at first, but if you give her time to warm up, she’ll be the perfect snuggle buddy. She might even share her blanket with you. She makes sure to reciprocate the love through sweet little purrs.

If you are interested in meeting Libby, please get in touch with The Rescue Project today.

Bart is a 4-year-old Australian Cattledog mix. He loves to run laps and cozy up on his Kuranda bed right after. He’s a smart little guy who is kennel-trained and knows to politely relieve himself outside. He weighs 50 pounds but is great on a leash and knows not to pull.

Bart is a very happy and easy-going pup who just wants to find his forever friend.

If you are interested in meeting him, please email petadoptions@kckpd.org