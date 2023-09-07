Creature Feature: Azriel is as real as it gets

Azriel

Azriel is a beautiful 5-year-old American Bulldog and weighs about 60 pounds. He is a friendly and sweet-natured guy who absolutely loves to play fetch. He enjoys exploring the yard and being silly with his human friends. He loves treats and sits pretty.

Azriel was a very sad and skinny guy when he arrived at the shelter and was socialized with other animals, but now he’s looking good and happy. He also tolerates all the hugs and kisses people give him. He just needs time with other furry friends to make sure it’s a good fit.

Azriel is neutered, up-to-date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. His adoption fee is sponsored in an effort to find the best home.

If you are interested in being Azriel’s hero, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.