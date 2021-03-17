Crane Brewing Company releases new beer to benefit workplace safety charity

Crane Brewing Company is debuting a new “Cold IPA,” considered cold because of its crisper flavor, to be the next in its line of CraneCares charitable beer projects. The IPA, called The Time Is Always Right, will benefit Project WHEN, an organization that strives to end workplace harassment.

The name of the beer is inspired by the Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “The time is always right to do what is right.” Michael Crane and Chris Meyers, co-owners of Crane Brewing, created the IPA in an effort to end workplace harassment in the brewing industry.

“We think now is exactly the right time to address issues in our industry,” says Crane. “Sadly, the hospitality industry we are a part of has been a contributor in creating toxic work environments. We must stand up for what is right, and work to eliminate the contributing factors of harassment. It’s our hope that our partnership with Project WHEN offers an actionable set of responses to help eliminate harassment and create the kind of environment we all want to work in—one in which everyone receives the dignity and the respect they deserve.”

Project WHEN targets workplace harassment of all forms. By donating proceeds to the organization, Crane Brewing Company hopes to bring more attention to harassment and how to end it. To further this goal, Crane and Project WHEN will host a virtual roundtable discussion from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The event is free and open to everyone. To register, visit this link.

“Employees in countless organizations and diverse industries—including the alcohol industry—have long suffered as victims of harassment. Public awareness of the increasing number of sexual harassment claims has opened our eyes to the severity of harassment,” says Project WHEN’s Founder & CEO Diane Stegmeier.

Six-packs of limited time The Time Is Always Right IPA will be available from 4 p.m. Friday, March 19 in Crane’s taproom. It’s a pilsner-style beer, but Crane uses lager yeast and pilsner malt to make a crisper and lighter beer that still contains a hop aroma.