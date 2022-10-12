Country Club Plaza announces 93rd annual lighting ceremony for Thanksgiving night

The Country Club Plaza is notorious for its Thanksgiving night lighting ceremony, and the annual tradition makes its 93rd debut this November.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, in anticipation of the holiday season, strings of gold, green, and red twinkling lights will illuminate the 15 blocks of Baroque Revival architecture. The annual Plaza lighting ceremony is free and welcomes individuals from all walks of life. The “switch flipper” has yet to be announced, although Evergy and KMBC will return as sponsors, with KMBC also set to host the live broadcast.

Pre-show begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Live Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m., and a post-show concert at 7 p.m. There will be live music, fireworks, and camaraderie.