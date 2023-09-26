Countdown: Beyoncé-themed events hit Kansas City

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour hits Kansas City on Sunday, October 1. Whether or not you have tickets, fans can celebrate with the help of area restaurants, bakers, and more. Here’s your chance to get drunk in love, snag photos like paparazzi catching you fly, or pick up some goodies to stay cozy & comfortable at home.

Union Station: Similar to the displays for Barbie, Taylor Swift, and Chiefs, Union Station has commissioned a big shiny photo backdrop in honor of Beyoncé. It will be up through Tuesday, October 3, and is free to access. Union Station is accessible from 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. As a bonus family-friendly listing, the Union Station Planetarium has brought back their Laser Beyoncé tribute show. Check the Planetarium website for tickets and information.

Be Our Guest Sweets: Be Our Guest is running a presale for stunning Renaissance-themed cookies. Think metallic disco balls and fine-line art of Bey herself. Snag a half dozen for $30 or a dozen for $50. They are accepting orders through this Friday evening for pickup in the Legends area of KCK.

The Laya Center: Herban Tea Cafe in The Laya Center in Crossroads has created a special treat for this week only. We know Queen B likes to eat plant-based some of the time, so we think she’d enjoy this dark chocolate vegan cake topped with spiced honey buttercream, African Mombasa Honey drizzle, dark chocolate honeycomb, and a sugar bee!

Dolce Bakery: Dolce Bakery highlights the hits with their Beyoncé cookies and cakes, leaning on a black, pink, and silver motif. They are available for preorder with pickup options this Friday or Saturday at their store in Prairie Village.

Privēe Restaurant & Lounge: Privēe is known for a deeply-discounted Ladies Night each Wednesday, but this week is even better. From 5 – 10 p.m. on September 27, Ladies Night is leveled up to Beyoncé tribute night. Food specials include charbroiled oysters at 8 for $35, $5 lamb chops, and more. Reservations encouraged.

KC Bier Co: No tickets yet? Here’s your chance. Meet Shay Moore from 107.3 at KC Bier Co Biergarten Thursday, September 28 between 3 – 7 p.m. Shay will be giving away tickets, but you must be present to win.

Soirée Steak & Oyster House: On Friday, September 29, Soirée in the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District is hosting The Bee Hour from 5 – 9 p.m. Expect giveaways, themed drinks, small plates, and naturally, a Beyoncé playlist to get hyped.

The Combine: Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, The Combine becomes The Hive. The party has no cover charge, four themed cocktails, food specials, plus a female DJ and host because who runs the world? Girls.

Aura: From 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, it’s all Bey all night. Aura nightclub in Midtown is highlighting deep cuts for true fans. As always at Aura, this event is for ages 21+.

Bijou: If you feel like getting concert-ready a little early on Sunday, head to Bijou in Westport for a Bey-Brunch. Beyoncé music and custom cocktails like Club Renaissance Cocktail (a glittering French 75) pair perfectly with a brunch of fried chicken and pound cake. Reservations are encouraged.