Corporations continued donations to Sen. Hawley long after they should have known better

Large companies, such as FedEx, donated to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) after he cheered on violent marches organized by white supremacists to dispute the 2020 election. Many of the same corporations that gave money to Hawley, as he was adding fuel to the extremism fire, have since publicly claimed to be reevaluating political campaign giving.

Government watchdog Accountable.US compiled recent data around this into a series of reports.

“It was hard to miss Senator Hawley’s cynical ploy to endear himself with Trump’s base by promoting dangerous lies about election fraud that culminated in the deadly events of January 6th,” says Kyle Herrig, President of Accountable.US. “Hawley made sure of that on every possible medium, and the major corporate players that saw fit to reward Hawley’s dangerous and duplicitous behavior with financial support cannot now ‘play dumb’. Their CEOs owe an explanation to their shareholders and the public about what values they really support.”

So what’s in that report?