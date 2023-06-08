Comedian Caleb Hearon’s plans for the perfect KC sitcom

Four-hundred miles west of this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, a bleeding-red Chiefs watch party was unfolding in the Larchmont Village section of Los Angeles, with a guest list of gays, theys and alternative comedians who normally might not invest much emotional weight into the outcome of an NFL football game. If not for the will of one man.

This was the gathering of Caleb Hearon, the Internet Famous standup renowned for the aspirationally vain characters he inhabits on Tik Tok and Twitter, and the blunt dissection of modern LGBTQ+ culture he delivers on club stages and in TV writing rooms. There were two rules for the viewing, strictly enforced by its Missouri-born host: You must wear red, yellow or some combination of the two, and you must root for the players in those colors. He invited friends over throughout the regular season with the same expectation, cultivating his own Red Kingdom out West. Fans of other NFL teams asked him if it would be wise for them to come over when the two square off. For their own sake, he responded, “Absolutely not.”

Raised in small towns across northern rural Missouri, Caleb instinctively rooted for the Chiefs and, in a more meaningful way, fell for the midsize metropolis they represented. Anyone with even a passing knowledge of his comedy, or those who may have Googled him following his scene-stealing cameo in last year’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” are likely to know of his vocal adoration of Kansas City, and the Midwest at large. His heartland-chic wardrobe highlights a rotation of locally sourced flat-billed caps: The red-and-white Baldwin, the Made Mobb butterfly trucker, the all-caps MIDWEST. He tweets his contempt for Josh Hawley and Mike Parsons, his reverence for Casey’s General Store pizza.

Many of the 20 or so Angelenos who came to his Super Bowl party had no interest in Patrick Mahomes or Andy Reid until they spent their Sundays with Caleb and found themselves born again, as Chiefs fans. The big game was playing on the TV in his living room and also outside, projected onto the side of his home, underneath the shady cover of palm trees. A comic, Liza Treyger, had been doing shows in Overland Park over the weekend, and returned to LA with armfuls of festive banners and some T-shirts, in case anyone needed one.

Turns out, mainly because of Caleb, people wore their own. He had turned them into honest-to-God fans.

“At first, everybody coming over was just throwing on whatever red or yellow T-shirt they had. And now, by the time the Super Bowl came around, we had so many new Chiefs fans, everyone had bought Andy Reid merch and Travis Kelce hats,” Caleb told me over the phone. “It was so funny to see at the end of the season people who, at first, were kind of just like, ‘I don’t really have anything to do on Sunday,’ now are like, ‘Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play football.’”

That type of transformation isn’t entirely unusual for those who come into Caleb’s orbit; he has been generating word-of-mouth advertising for Kansas City since he moved to the City of Angels two and a half years ago. He has a well-worn trick where he brings dubious LA friends to the 816 for a few days, to new and old haunts like Blip Coffee Roasters, Broadway Cafe, Slab’s Barbecue or the obligatory late-night Waffle House visit. They leave changed, their coastal-elite eyes pried open.

The Caleb-Hearon-effect befell the comic Holmes Holmes, a star of Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch,” who was at the Super Bowl party. Holmes — who uses she/they pronouns — grew up largely in Omaha but spent several months in Kansas City during the pandemic, after years of their best friend singing its praises. She and Caleb have been creative partners since meeting at Chicago’s iO Theatre in 2017, discovering a connection on-stage and off, rooted in a shared desire to make light of the darkest stuff. In the stage show the duo conceived, called At What Cost, they brought an audience member up on stage but wound up joking about their own lives, and how these lives of sex, drugs and comedy have held them back from the white picket-fence. They decided sometime in 2019 they were going to make a TV comedy together about these mid-20s feelings, set in the city Caleb has always felt closest to, and Holmes now considers a second home. Kansas City.

Three-ish years later, the project, currently without an official title, is in the works with a major streaming service. Caleb and Holmes brought their pilot script to a round of networks in March 2022 and received multiple offers, during what Caleb feels OK calling an “extremely competitive bidding process.” JAX Media, the production company behind subversive gems like “Broad City” and “Search Party,” signed on to produce. The history-making trans TV writer Our Lady J, Emmy-nominated for “Pose,” joined as showrunner.

The series centers on Caleb and Holmes are friends navigating life and love in present-day KC, questioning if they should move to a coast like many have before. They rent a room from a lesbian couple, in their 60s, who teach them about the LGBTQ+ history of this city, a revolutionary past reverberating into our present. The pair’s pilot script is densely packed with jokes, telling an inner-generational tale of a vibrant queer community. It’s as much a love letter to KC as a strongly worded rejoinder to those who consider it “flyover country.”

Though nothing is guaranteed until the series is ordered, Caleb feels confident this is the right moment for this show. That intuition was there, in the back of his head, as he watched his football team take the biggest stage with the people who now understand what it means to root for this city.

In the ecstatic moments after Harrison Butker booted the game-winning field goal, the Chiefs fans of Larchmont Village rushed outside, into the salt-flecked ocean air, where Caleb passed around a cross-shaped joint. A friend snapped a photo.

“He gets us,” went the caption on Caleb’s Instagram, where he’s holding up the Christ-like hash in reference to the night’s confounding, black-and-white Jesus advertisements.

He went bowling that night with some friends, had a couple drinks. The next morning he woke up in a post-championship glow, sending a text to his team of agents and managers: “Seems like a great time for somebody to make a TV show about Kansas City.”

For the proud Missourian, this series—which he hopes will begin shooting soon—represents a natural step forward in a career that has always been about lifting up where he came from, even as he has achieved a level of fame that’s taken him beyond it. When I met him for the first time, it was at a sold-out, shrouded-in-secrecy live show at a bar in the West Bottoms, highlighting local musicians and comedians while supporting the work of KC Tenants. He had asked me to cover it.

‘Since college, I come home to KC’

“Jack!”

Caleb Hearon is calling out to me from maybe 20 feet away in the chilly nighttime air. Though the blinking marquee in front of me says The Ship, this is apparently not the back door — and that’s the faraway voice of Caleb Hearon, shouting my name. I trudge over with internalized embarrassment as Twitter’s auteur of the “POV” reaction video waits on me, a situation ripe for a reaction. But unlike one of his blissfully indifferent characters, so caught up in their own lives they don’t seem to care about or even notice the person on the other end, Caleb is more Midwestern Nice than So-Cal Snarky. He gives me a hug, ushers me inside.

It’s a few days after Thanksgiving; two months ago, I was at a show at The Truman put on by his good pals, MUNA. During the final song, an instant-classic queer love anthem called “Silk Chiffon,” he joined them to sing Phoebe Bridgers’ parts since he, too, appeared in the music video. A couple of days after my review published in The Pitch, he found me on the moribund bird-app and invited me here.

“Thank you for writing that,” he says as we sit down. “I fucking love MUNA.”

We’re at a picnic table in the back of The Ship, the revived speakeasy hosting tonight’s event. I see Katie Crutchfield, aka Waxahachee, our folk poet laureate of KC — with the initials to boot — across the room looking down at her phone; I try to keep it cool. Caleb is wearing a corn-yellow KC Tenants T-shirt, blue canvas jacket and thick-rimmed tortoise-shell glasses, at ease with the knowledge there’s a buzzing hometown crowd on the other side of a velvet curtain. Elements of this bar — the dusty, nautical knick-knacks on the wall; the threadbare Soul Review banner — were salvaged from the original location, opened on 10th Street in 1935. They’re a direct link to an era of gangsters, jazz and, as Caleb has learned doing exhaustive research for his show, revolutionary LGBTQ+ history. Gay bars. Drag performers. The lesbians of Womentown.

His own history with this city goes back decades. Though he grew up around Chillicothe, Missouri, the two-hour-by-car metropolis loomed large in his life, an escape from small-town heteronormativity. By high school he was questioning if he was gay, maybe bi — “I’m definitely gay,” Caleb says to me now — and Kansas City was where he experienced an open-minded, outward-looking culture. He liked to see films at the now-defunct Westport Tivoli they didn’t get at the local theater, or to order the egg-drop soup from Lulu’s Noodles. As soon as he got his diploma in 2013, he spent his summer as a fiercely idealistic intern in then-Senator Claire McKaskill’s KC office, the youngest on her staff. He lived with his mom in the suburbs.

He left by the fall to attend the University of Missouri State and slowly found his way into standup, the passion that took him to famed comedy clubs of Chicago and then southern California. But he hasn’t left Kansas City, at least not really, returning for days or weeks at a time to visit family and friends, or to spend some meditative time to himself. “All of college and since college, I come home to Kansas City,” he says.

It must be cool, I tell him, to now be in a position to positively affect someone from his home region who might see themselves reflected in his story.

“Sometimes I’m struck by the weight of it, and the possibility of that,” Caleb responds. “I try to not think of myself as somebody who has a platform, although I know that I do. It’s very warping to be like, ‘Oh, I’m a person who people pay to come and see, or I’m a person who, if I tell them that being gay is OK, maybe they will feel like they can be themselves in their small town.’ I guess I know intellectually that that’s true, but I don’t know — it’s a very strange thing to think about yourself.”

He’s especially beloved here, getting recognized, without fail, every trip home, a sort-of next-generation Paul Rudd. This evening’s secret-lineup event sold out within one day of him tweeting about it, boasting $20 tickets would be worth $100.

As I take my place in front of the stage, the people around me state they came here for one man, and happily divulge their connections to him. Erin Sims, who recently moved here from Oklahoma, learned her boss was one of Caleb’s college roommates, a “really random Missouri connection.” Emily Ray drunkenly met Caleb at a bar a few nights ago and, by her own admission, “embarrassed the shit out of myself.” Not that Caleb seemed to think so; he talked to her for a bit about being queer in Kansas City, she recalls.

“To be able to remember that there are queer people, especially in the places that you live — It’s just validating,” Ray shouts over background music and overlapping conversations.

Caleb walks out on stage, across a ragged bohemian carpet, and the people fall silent, then erupt into applause. Taking the mic off of the stand, he kicks off his set with a rousing, profanity-laced affirmation of queerness he couldn’t have imagined uttering as a child, but people like Emily and myself have come to expect.

He also likes to make straight people squirm a little bit.

“Make some noise, faggots!” Caleb shouts into the microphone, the people immediately indulging his request. “Everybody’s a faggot tonight, especially the ones who normally are and all the straight people are kind of, like, honorary—like deputy sheriff. Deputies sheriff? I don’t know how that one goes.”

Caleb cedes the stage to Tara Raghuveer and Denise Brown of KC Tenants; Tara, the 30-year-old spark plug behind the massive growth of the city-wide union, thanks him for his ongoing support. Brown, with ferocious, 70-year-old energy, leads us in a full-participation chant of, “The rent is too damn high!”

The night’s emcee is watching from a chair in the V.I.P. section, where the night’s performers will join him after their performance. It’s the best seat in the house, save for maybe one on the opposite side of the stage.

In a booth with several of her friends, Kellie Hearon cracks up into pieces every time her son takes the stage.

‘Those people are rich and we’re poor. And poor people don’t get to do fun things.’

Kellie will proudly tell you he’s been funny since he was 2 years old. “It wasn’t even anything you could put your finger on,” she said to me after the show.

Caleb can recall some of the bits — early, dawn-of-the-millenium, bits. Since his father, aunts and uncles all worked in academia, he would assert himself into their discussions on research papers with an impassioned case for the usage of Comic Sans. Later, in grade school, he would do lightly mocking impressions of his babysitter and her “bad food” for his friends and their gobsmacked parents. He was like catnip to adults, conversating with grown-up gusto. He was less comfortable around other kids.

The premise for his first Tik Tok video, in March of 2021, is inspired by true events: “the kid at your 9th birthday party who spends the entire time talking to your mom.”

“I have Bloomberg this year—eh, she means well, but, I mean, I could teach the class better than she could if we’re being honest,” Caleb says in the video, a Chuck-E Cheese panorama at his back. Pretty soon, he’s talking her through her failed marriage, saying, “People make divorce such a dirty word. You’re winning, Shelly. Don’t tell Tommy I said that.”

His own childhood was affected by divorce; Kellie raised him and his older brother, working as a bartender, and briefly in a women’s prison, to put herself through nursing school. His father, Brian Buckman, an I.T. employee at the University of Central Missouri, saw him less often but shared a love of standup. He showed him old tapes of Richard Pryor and George Carlin when he was around middle school age, “which he should not have been doing,” Caleb admitted. Their artform seemed cool, appealing even. It didn’t strike him, for a second, as an actual option.

“There is some truth to this, now that I’m in the industry: I just thought, ‘Oh, all those people are rich and we’re poor. And poor people don’t get to do fun things,’” Caleb said. “I just thought, ‘Well, that’s not for me and OK, and so we have to move on.’”

His freshman year at Missouri State University, he majored in socio-political communication with a goal of becoming a lawyer, inspired by the handsomely paid, suit-wearing men of TV commercials. He took the right classes, was in all the resume-building leadership organizations. It lasted two months: Everything in law was so serious. Improv, he learned, was not.

Falling in with his troupe, Missouri State Improv, altered his path. The first time he tried standup, it was at the urging of a teammate who ran a burlesque show at a small bar on C Street in downtown Springfield. She made an offer: Once a week, for 20 bucks, he could say whatever he wanted ahead of the freaky, seductively dressed headliners. “I think I’m one of the only standups in history that ever started out getting paid,” Caleb said.

His first sets were all politics. He ranted about his disgust for conservatives, for the sad state of governance in Missouri, in a room where people actually nodded in non-violent agreement. He had a joke about a hardcore Christian from his high school who had made abortion her de-facto crusade, telling classmates wouldn’t it be so sad if you had never been born. The punchline: At least I wouldn’t be here listening to you.

I told him it’s a classic, so good Greta Gerwig reworked it fo “Ladybird.”

“I’ve also seen it online a few times, which makes me think it’s not a very good joke,” he said.

On stages in Chicago, Caleb honed his storytelling on stage, but the goal remained the same: Recognition through comedy. At the iO Theatre, where he secured a box office internship — coveted because it paid for improv classes — he answered the phones. When comics in the cast, including Holmes, called in with questions on payment or to get comped tickets, he manifested characters based on “whatever dumb shit came to mind:” A telephone operator for an ER where the only medicine is laughter; Truman Capote, in his precious whisper of a voice, on the hunt for gossip. Sometimes he would pretend they weren’t an improv club at all.

Holmes remembers thinking, “Who is this boy who genuinely makes me laugh as hard as someone who has a crush, but he doesn’t have a crush on me because he’s gay?” The colleagues did the dance of “friend-flirting,” pining like platonic, star-crossed lovers. They saw pieces of themselves in the other — both grew up, at least largely, in the midwest; neither had met an openly gay adult until they were in their 20s. They struggled with depression. They joked about everything.

Holmes recalls, over coffee one day at some cafe in Chicago, they identified . They wanted to make a TV show, together.

“We’ve been working on that since, and then we still will tour together and do like 30 minutes of standup,” Holmes said. “We just love being together. He’s my best friend. I love him so much.”

They both blew up because of the Internet. Their front-facing videos share the freewheeling quality of their stage shows, giving off a frenetic energy where anything can happen. Caleb captivated Twitter with his giddy, seven-part, “POV” saga of how he spent the entire weekend with “our mutual co-worker Jonathan from marketing.” Holmes, summoning the commitment of Daniel Day Lewis delivering a soliloquy, improvised a story about ruining her little sister’s high school graduation party with an ill-timed vagina scratch. The duo’s videos have raked in millions of views, caught the attention of the right people. But in our talks, Caleb and Holmes expressed a kind-of apathy toward the medium. They see it as a means to an end — aka, work in TV and movies.

“It is kind of a weird world to navigate, especially when we were in a real live comedy scene in Chicago,” Holmes said. “That was another thing that connected us was going through that together, and building this fanbase online while also wanting to make real things too.”

If there’s one thing Caleb and Holmes both want, unironically and deep down, it’s to create community, to bring cool, talented people around them. Their brand of sardonic humor “doesn’t work when you don’t feel immense care,” as Holmes told me over a phone call.

“Caleb is the most caring person ever. But it’s like, he’s gonna get you a job behind your back or something. And then, in person, he’s gonna make fun of your new outfit. You know what I’m saying?”

‘That was my first song, thank you very much’

Makayla Scott, the artist known as Honeybee, is standing by inside of The Ship, listening to Caleb introduce her as the artist that commanded his full attention recently at a cafe in Strawberry Hill. I watch her wait, an electric-blue electric guitar slung across her shoulder. She takes a deep breath before she steps up onto the stage.

More than an hour now into Caleb’s carefully curated show, Honeybee’s set is following a veritable slew of KC talent: Chicago-based comedians A.J. Marroquin and Virginia Mueller, both from here, offered offbeat takes on everything from Zoloft (good), to Western Saloon Sepia-tone photos (weird), to the British diss-track origins of Yankee Doodle Dandy (objectively hilarious). Married musicians and local residents Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby moved through bruising folk ballads — her “Fire,” his “Bittersweet, TN” — with soul-stirring marital harmony. Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte, of The Greeting Committee, formed almost a decade ago at Blue Valley High, soared on stripped-down renditions of angsty hits like “More.”

In the wake of all that, Scott, a lesser known KC artist, plugs her guitar into the amp, walks over to the mic. A few laughs fill the intermediary silence.

“Oh. My. God,” she sings in a lilting, faux-pop-star delivery, before joking in her normal voice, “That was my first song, thank you very much.”

Her real first song opens with a moodily intoned tale of domestic mundanity (“Drinking coffee and responding to that chain mail”) that explodes into a screaming chorus (“If you keep making that face / it’s gonna stay that way”). The crowd reacts to Mikayla’s sudden, powerful, shift into falsetto, several guests woo-ing in approval. Scott, eyes closed, keeps belting, keeps strumming, as her lips curl into a smile.

She plays three more tracks, including a tender cover of “Cowboy Take Me Away” that invites a rousing karaoke-style singalong. Though it was a last-second addition to her set, the choice is fitting, The Chicks being Caleb’s favorite band.

When he comes back to the microphone, he’s actually a little vulnerable; maybe it’s the music, or maybe it’s the person he’s introducing. He tells us about Holmes and announces the TV show they have sold, which his dear friend has put long hours of writing and actual lived KC experience into.

“I wanted to brag, because they have worked so hard on that, and they’re such a genius,” Caleb says. “Please make the most noise you’ve ever made for my friend, Holmes.”

Holmes, in a black T-shirt and unbuttoned blue cardigan, breaks it to the crowd, “We…did not sell the show,” before caving to their sentimental side. “No, we did, we did. I’m so excited. That actually got me emotional.”

Flashback to the spring of 2020, and Holmes had barely spent any time in Kansas City. She moved here at the height of the pandemic, from Chicago, to live in a home in Waldo with her sister (a “term of endearment” for the now-non-binary sibling). She fell for the neighborhoods, the queer spaces, the ability to afford a backyard at the price of 300 bucks in rent.

Within three short weeks, Holmes had booked “Welcome to Flatch” and relocated to North Carolina to shoot the documentary-style Fox comedy. But, like Caleb, she found herself coming back. Her sister was here, and so were her parents, who had moved to the city in MONTH YEAR when her dad got a local job. In the spring of 2022, she and Caleb took a 10-day writing trip here.

They sat around, all day, in a rented home, imagining what the show could be. When they were unable to write any longer, they drove around the city, looking at the passing blocks of graffiti-embellished brick walls, shiny new businesses. The passenger-seat rider jotted down their ideas, for scenes, themes, dialogue. Together, they mapped out a 10-episode season.

They’ve written the show all over the world

“Can we just really take a second? Like, look around,” Holmes says on this night. “Caleb just creates community while also being the funniest person to ever exist. So give it up for him.”

After her set, she hands the mic over to our host. He places a notepad onto a music stand, loose in stature. He asks: “Is it gonna bum you guys out if I talk about politics?” The people do not raise any objections. “OK good. Josh Hawley is such a fucking rat bitch loser.” He adds, in regard to the Senator’s forthcoming literary manifesto: “Josh Hawley writing a book about manhood is like me writing a book about eating pussy.”

He mentions working for Claire McKaskill, joking, “If you want a centrist, you got one.” He also gives her credit: During town halls, he says, she would do something a little punk. She would ask, in essence, “OK, who in here hates me the most?”

“It’d be 15 farmers being like, ‘Shit, I think probably Dale? Is Dale here?’” Caleb shouts in a downhome country twang. “Then she’d be like, ‘Alright come up here, you’re gonna moderate the conversation today,’ and then she had Dale moderate the conversation. You’ve never seen someone fold so quickly.”

Political material isn’t as common for him these days as it once was, but, in this room, it’s hard to resist — for a moment. He glances down at his notebook, full of new jokes to work through and a crowd eager to let him.

“I’m done talking about politics now. What else do you guys want to hear?”

After the show, Caleb stands around for north of 20 minutes greeting every person who comes up to him with a hug, a selfie, a conversation that finds a natural conclusion. I find Mikayla, who’s beaming in the middle of congratulatory friends.

She confirms, yes, she was nervous, perform after — and for — the artists who inspire her. Sharing a stage with Caleb was “the ultimate honor,” the cause of what she estimates to be the hardest she has ever smiled in her life. This whole night caught her off guard.

“When I got up there, I took it all in and was like, ‘Alright, let’s do it,’” MiKayla says.

I meet his mother over by the bar. She says she never tires of seeing him work his magic; it’s been that way since he was cramming 300 people into his college apartment for shows. The stories that might make other mothers uncomfortable — like tonight’s extended bit about his Tinder match taking professor-themed roleplay a little too seriously (“Well, I was really happy to see you turned in your term paper”) — don’t faze her. “There’s nothing him and I don’t talk about,” Kellie says.

Her friends sometimes ask her why she doesn’t brag about him more. She tells them she doesn’t need to.

“I don’t have to do that,” says the mother now residing in Pleasant Hill. “I don’t brag about him because my heart is so full when I listen to him and I see him perform — and just seeing the person he’s become — that I don’t have to brag to other people. I feel it in my heart every day.”

He hasn’t been changed by success, she says, still the small town kid who grew up with nothing for miles but farmland, power lines and a single main road dotted with two restaurants and a gas station.

Tomorrow morning, he and a friend are making the eight-hour drive to Chicago to see The Greeting Committee play Lincoln Hall, before heading back to LA. He has no idea how many times he’s seen them.

‘If I just get to a certain level, then all my little quirks will be funny’

There’s a quiet in the air on this Tuesday night — on any Tuesday night — in downtown KC, the only sound the revving hum of passing cars. I’m standing outside of the Chartreuse Saloon, a Western-themed bar and pool hall on Oak Street. The door is locked, explained by a posted note asking customers to ring the bell. I decide to wait for Caleb.

When he walks up, he raps on the door with the unfazed rat-a-tat of a regular, meeting the eyes of a man who lets him in. There are maybe a half-dozen older gentlemen at green-felt billiards tables, a few spectators seated in metal bar stools. Unsurprisingly, Caleb is sporting local gear in the form of a sweatshirt — it reads “Death to Gender Rules” above a skull entwined in leaves, created by his friend, Emily Casamattis, of the Liberty-based Untamed Supply. He has a couple more days in town before he heads back to LA, to begin writing on a new animated Hulu series from his pal, Ally Pankiw, and the actor Dan Levy, of “Schitt’s Creek.”

We find our way to a table that doubles as a checkerboard, setting our mason-jar cocktails in the middle of green and black squares, next to a stack of playing cards. We each have a version of the tart house specialty, the “gold rush;” his is lemon, mine raspberry. They’re fucking delicious, perfect for two guys who admit to not being crazy about beer. But we’re talking about another kind of gold: Golden Corral.

Over this last Christmas and New Year’s, Caleb went on a posh European holiday with several comedian friends, among them Holmes and Our Lady J, his series collaborators. They talked ideas for their show on the stone-cobbled streets of Berlin, later questioning, hypothetically, if HR would be cool with the co-creators of a TV series patronizing a German sex club with their boss. Caleb’s sporadic tweets painted a decadent picture: moped rides, cigarettes, tiny red elevators. Then another, on Jan. 2: “europe is beautiful but they don’t have golden corral.”

Though this may indeed sound like a joke, he tells me, it is not. Golden Corral gave him his first-ever job at the age of AGE. He had his high school graduation party inside of Golden Corral. He and his mother went to Golden Corral for dinner when they couldn’t afford much more, didn’t need much more.

His tweet, like so much of what he says in the public eye, was an attempt to put his true feelings out into the world in the hopes they may become canon.

“I’ve joked for a long time that I can’t wait to be rich and famous because then all the embarrassing things about me will be cool,” Caleb says, noting he shares a favorite restaurant with Chrissy Teigen. “If Chrissy Teigen’s favorite restaurant is Golden Corral, that’s chic and funny, right? But if my favorite restaurant is Golden Corral, it’s embarrassing as fuck. So I’m like: If I just get to a certain level, then all my little quirks will be funny.”

So let’s give the man his soapbox: He believes people should be able to enjoy the simple thrills of a GC buffet, or the chewy crust of a heat-lamp-hot Casey’s General Store pizza. Same goes for the terrible, charming, admittedly right-leaning music of his home: Country songs about fearing God and loving the good ol’ USA; that one Brad Paisley paean to dudes who choose fishing over their nagging girlfriends; the perfectly titled, “That Ain’t My Truck.”

More seriously, Caleb tells me he thinks other cities could stand to learn from the Midwest, from its enviable roads and its parking spots and its ease of life in general. He thinks more people could stand to look like they’re from the Midwest — real and lived-in, with a belly, unlike the Ozempic-stabbing socialites roaming LA. Part of the reason Caleb means so much to so many is his comedy asks them to celebrate themselves for who they are, how they look. His most recent comedy tour, across the Northeast, was called the “Glorifying Obesity Tour.

Tonight he talks about the excitement of finding the sole big and tall store in Paris, making friends with the kindly woman who ran it.

“She didn’t speak much English,” Caleb says. “She kept saying, ‘Beautiful the way you are, beautiful the way you are.’” I was like, ‘Alright, give it up.’ But I spent a lot of money in there because I really liked her.’”

On his New Year’s Eve in Berlin, his crew embraced the uncertainty, the unpredictability, of life. Facing the genuine threat of fireworks explosions — which rocketed off all across the city, igniting fires, injuring emergency personnel — they found refuge in a Greek restaurant. Angsty German teens played a melancholy cover of Johnny Cash’s, “Hurt.” A woman at the table next to them accidentally ignited her hair on a burning candle. They danced, sang and celebrated all they have to look forward to back home, in the land of Golden Corral.

In 2023, Caleb has a lot going for him. He’s a co-star of Pankiw’s forthcoming feature directorial debut, the SXSW breakout hit, “I Used to be Funny,” opposite Rachel Sennot and a ton of other hilarious people. He’s writing, a lot — developing a series not only with Holmes but with Caitie Delaney, the screenwriter and former “Rick and Morty” staffer. Their show, “Best Buds,” could be the first Peacock adult animated comedy.

When I bring up the domestic abuse allegations against Justin Roiland, the now-former voice star and executive producer of “Rick and Morty,” he doesn’t hesitate in responding, “Fuck that guy.”

“I have a lot of good friends that work on ‘Rick and Morty,’” he says. “What all that shit comes down to for me is regardless of industry or whatever, nobody is talented enough that we should put up with them being bad people. Period. And Justin Roiland can eat shit. All those guys can go, and I would be perfectly fine with it. Because me and my friends are cool.”

He tells me one of those people is Colin Trevorrow, the director behind the “Jurassic World” franchise and the 2012 indie classic “Safety Not Guaranteed.” He gave Caleb a no-audition role in the movie, after the two of them sat down for two hours and talked about their families, Trevorrow’s two kids, filmmaking. Trevorrow let he and his scene partner, Justice Smith, “who’s also a genius,” rewrite their scene in his London hotel suite one night, adding in jokes. Though much of it was eventually cut, a relationship was forged: Trevorrow asked Caleb to generate screenplay ideas.

So was her nervous to meet all those stars like Dern, widely considered a gay icon? Not really, Caleb says, though she was “so cool and sweet.” He’s also pals with Bryce Dallas Howard now. It’s not a big deal.

“No offense to them — they’re lovely people and they’re extremely talented, but I don’t do that,” he says. “There are like three people in the world that I’d be nervous to meet, and it’s like Julia Roberts, cause it’s my mom’s favorite actress growing up. Natalie Maines, lead singer of The Chicks. And that might be it.”

He hasn’t met any of them, though he adds, “Natalie Maines, if you’re reading this, hit me up.”

His heart belongs in middle-America, a fact that shines through in everything he does. He has told me, if he can keep this successful comedy career of his going, and the world can stave off environmental collapse, he would like to end up back in KC with a production company. He can visit his mom, his aunt, his friends.

One person won’t be around for that. He lost Buckman, his father, on Jan. 19, 2022.

“Yeah, we can’t find him,” Caleb says matter-of-factly. “No, I’m kidding. He did die.”

Maybe that’s a good encapsulation of how Caleb responded to the sudden tragedy. It happened the same weekend he was in town to see MUNA open for Kacey Musgraves at the T-Mobile Center. Though their relationship was strained — “my dad did not plan to have a kid and I think he felt completely unequipped and unexcited about being a parent” — he knew him as “one of the smartest people I ever met,” a man whose wit, persistence and love had a huge impact on the direction his life took.

The day after his death, Caleb was driving to Warrensburg, Missouri to be with mourning family, to tell his grandmother who hadn’t yet been told. It was a different look for him: He was sobbing, uncontrollably, grateful to have tinted windows. Seeing a flock of birds, he said to himself, “That’s dad,” even though in the next instant he reasoned, “He would never be birds if he was anything.” He was in that first stage of grief, the non-stop crying part. But, as in life, humor materialized.

He turned at one point, saw a billboard he had never seen before. He squinted to read it.

“It said in big red letters, ‘There’s no problem that can’t be solved with our bacon,’” Caleb says. “I was like, ‘We’ll see. We’ll have to see.’”

Holmes was with Caleb in the days after his death, offering unsarcastic sympathies, a shoulder to cry on. Soon, she, too, was joking about it. Multiple friends had actually lost their fathers last year, so, during her set at the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke festival, she joked, “Dad’s are dropping like flies. I better connect with mine.” No one laughed, except one person, in the back of the room. A single, solitary guffaw.

“Well, yeah, it’s funny, dude,” Caleb says. “What are we gonna do, cry?”

Before we leave the bar, Caleb tells me why he chose this place, opened in 2014, instead of a sentimental spot from his past tied to some formative memory. Simple: “It’s newly special to me, and I think that’s one of the things I love about Kansas City — and one of the things I hope for Kansas City — is growth and evolution.” Caleb hopes to grow right along with his city. He has told me before, if he can keep this successful comedy career of his going, and the world can stave off environmental collapse, he would like to end up back in KC with a production company.

We walk outside, into the quiet. I thank him for all the time for this story, the type I would assume is reserved for someone from a publication with the word New York or gentlemen or something like that in the name.

He tells me cares much more about this story, in his hometown alt magazine, much more than any of that.

He climbs into his car, parked maybe 100 feet away from the front door, and drives away.