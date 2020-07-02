City Council passes resolutions setting long-term goals for climate change protection

The Midwest is not immune from the effects of climate change, and while corona has our attention right now there’s a different pandemic that hasn’t slowed down. Luckily, we’re making progress in making sure the metro has a long-term plan moving forward.

The Kansas City City Council has taken an important step towards achieving our clean energy future. The Council passed Resolution 200005, setting targets for an update to the city’s 2008 Climate Protection Plan. It directs the City Manager, working collaboratively with community stakeholders across Kansas City, to create an updated Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan. The required action items include:

Achieve 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from electricity consumption citywide by 2030, and become “climate neutral” by 2040.

Make climate protection and greenhouse gas reduction key factors in all city decisions.

Include an inclusive stakeholder process prioritizing the meaningful and equitable involvement of community members and representative organizations.

Over 100 public comments on the resolution were submitted to the Council.

As a direct follow up on the Climate Protection Plan resolution, the City Council (unanimously) passed Resolution 200449 committing to evaluating the city’s building codes this fall–which puts KCMO on track to having the most progressive energy efficiency codes in the country.

