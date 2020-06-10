City considers dropping charges against many local protestors

Moving into the third week of police brutality protests around the country, the Kansas City Council has introduced an ordinance that would drop charges against those cited for violations in the city. This would not apply to those who had committed violent acts or damaged property.

The full ordinance goes to vote next week and would affect around 100 Kansas Citians.

The committee has already passed an ordinance which prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against protestors for walking in the street or videotaping police officers.

Feels like that last one should’ve never been on the books in the first place.