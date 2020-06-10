City considers dropping charges against many local protestors

Brock Wilbur,

Police Protest 06 03 20 7004

Moving into the third week of police brutality protests around the country, the Kansas City Council has introduced an ordinance that would drop charges against those cited for violations in the city. This would not apply to those who had committed violent acts or damaged property.

The full ordinance goes to vote next week and would affect around 100 Kansas Citians.

The committee has already passed an ordinance which prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against protestors for walking in the street or videotaping police officers.

Feels like that last one should’ve never been on the books in the first place.

 

Categories: News
Tags: , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.