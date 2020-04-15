Photos of coronavirus life in small-town Kansas

Chris Ortiz,

Dsc1058

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, we have a photo essay on how rural areas are looking during coronavirus. Chris Ortiz, MFA is a photographer whose further work can be found at his Instagram or on his website.

KC Voices local submissions

Illustration by Jack Raybuck

Here are the selected photos from this week’s photo essay on how small-town Kansas is dealing with the outbreak.

To give some names, the girl sitting in the lower tree’s name is Ivy (1032), the taller tree is Norah (1039), the Waitress sitting reading the book is Margarita (1006), the one looking at the camera (with the lady picking up the small kid in back) is Courtney (1112), The guy in photo 1211 is Richard who is the Pastor at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, and the last image (1370) is the Baldwin City “Grab and Go” Free Lunch and Breakfast for kids 1-18, provided by the School District and the City. There is also a flyer that is on Baldwin School District’s Facebook page about it.

Categories: Art
Tags: , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.