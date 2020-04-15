Photos of coronavirus life in small-town Kansas

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, we have a photo essay on how rural areas are looking during coronavirus. Chris Ortiz, MFA is a photographer whose further work can be found at his Instagram or on his website.

Here are the selected photos from this week’s photo essay on how small-town Kansas is dealing with the outbreak.

To give some names, the girl sitting in the lower tree’s name is Ivy (1032), the taller tree is Norah (1039), the Waitress sitting reading the book is Margarita (1006), the one looking at the camera (with the lady picking up the small kid in back) is Courtney (1112), The guy in photo 1211 is Richard who is the Pastor at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, and the last image (1370) is the Baldwin City “Grab and Go” Free Lunch and Breakfast for kids 1-18, provided by the School District and the City. There is also a flyer that is on Baldwin School District’s Facebook page about it.