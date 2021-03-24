Dish & Drink KC: Chicken burgers and cornbread waffles come to Southwest Boulevard, plus two new Korean restaurants to try

Brand new: Chixen Kansas City opens on Southwest Boulevard

Sometimes you just need a big, juicy hamburger (this is the case most of the time), but eating beef every day is a no-no for your arteries, guts, and the planet. And while we will continue to try to like meatless varieties, none even resemble the experience of digging into a great [real] burger. Yet, there just be an actual solution to the burger dilemma, thanks to chef Anthony Olusegun Dedmon. Already well-known for the masterful work with chicken at the sadly-gone Distrikt Biscuit House, Dedmon has pivoted to burgers with the recently-opened Chixen Kansas City.

Chixen Kansas City is a pickup/delivery-only restaurant based at 1407 Southwest Boulevard. Here, Dedmon and his team serve up stacks of burgers made with ground chicken and topped with a variety of slaws, sauces, and veg. The Culture burger, for example, comes with up to six(!) quarter-pound grilled chicken patties, topped with citrus slaw, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and jerk aioli. The Monarch features the chicken topped with caramelized onions, jalapenos, beef bacon, and cheddar, dandied up with a bourbon-barbecue glaze. Other burger variations as well as chopped, Caesar, and Southwest-style salads are also available, as are cornbread waffles (!). Calling this health food might just be a stretch, but it’s a stretch in the right direction.

Chixen Kansas City is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Check it out: Ssongs Hot Dogs opens in Overland Park

While I’d never heard of Korean Hot Dogs, I do know that Koreans are experts when it comes to snacks (and flavor). If you want to be among the first Americans to try bona fide Korean Hot Dogs on American soil, head to Overland Park to try Ssongs Hot Dogs (10308 Metcalf Avenue). As of last week, Ssongs, a South Korean-based fast food chain, is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. This is just the third United States location for Ssongs (the other two have up shop in Maryland).

At Ssongs, it’s all about corn dogs – but not the limp, child-oriented freezer stuff we’re used to. Customers at Ssongs can expect crispy, panko-crusted, made-by-hand and fried-to-order corn dogs. And not only are the exteriors of these dogs crispy thanks to the panko, they also have a bouncier bite in their breading thanks to flour imported from Korea made with both wheat and rice flour. Then, inside those crispy, chewy coatings you’ll find yes, regular hot dogs, but also things like cheese sticks, premium sausage, and even imitation crab. The Potato Mozzarella Stick features a breaded mozzarella stick that is enhanced with an outer crust of home fries. Weird! Awesome! You can also pick up “Tornado Fries,” which are basically like the carnival food you can find here: a potato is put through a spiral cutter, making it one long curlicue, and then it is deep fried around a stick (if it’s not on a stick, get it outta here).

Each corn dog comes with sauces to choose from, including spicy mustard, sweet chili, and ketchup. Prices range from $2.99-$4.49 per dog. To boot: rumor is that Soongs will soon be adding tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) to its menu. Ssongs Hot Dogs is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

More Korean: Chosun Korean BBQ opens a second location

Korean barbecue, noodle dishes, and Korean fried chicken have returned to 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Mission. After an extensive remodel, Chosun Korean BBQ 2 is now open in the former location of Sobahn, which closed last summer. Stop in to grill up bulgogi beef, short ribs, and much more, or pick up crispy fried chicken or even late-night options like Korean cheesy corn and spicy mussels stew. Chosun Korean BBQ 2 is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

