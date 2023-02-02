Kansas City plans for Super Bowl win with parade date and costs set in place

A recent Kansas City Council committee meeting concluded that up to $750,000 might be spent on a Super Bowl victory parade Feb. 15 if the Chiefs win again this year, as reported in the Kansas City Star. The costs for the parade would be allocated from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund and will cover expenditures such as security, equipment, and decor.

The 2020 Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade saw thousands of attendees braving the cold weather in support of their home team. Speeches were given by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and other notable Missourians.

City Council will vote on the parade plan this afternoon, Thursday, Feb 2. If passed, a parade route will be planned, though the route has yet to be announced. The 2020 parade proceeded through downtown KC, beginning at 6th Street and Grand and ending at Union Station.

The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. Pending another Chiefs victory, prepare for thousands of proud Kansas Citians and visitors to attend the victory parade Feb. 15.