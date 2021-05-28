Chef Penny Mufuku opens new Thai spot in Leawood with retractable rooftop bar

Formidable culinary duo Penny and Doug Mufuka already owns and operates Thai House in Kansas City and KC Thai in Overland Park—now they’re adding a colorful Polynesian-inspired space to the mix.

Bamboo Penny’s is set to open on Friday, June 11, at 3 pm in Leawood’s Park Place shopping center at 5270 W. 116th Pl. The restaurant boasts indoor and outdoor bars and the swanky rooftop Bamboo Room, set to open in late summer.

The menu—devised by Penny, a Thai native with 25 years of industry experience—combines bold, tropical flavors with Thai authenticity. Savory dishes include Pineapple Fried Rice and Mango Duck, plus traditional Thai faves like Pad Thai and Spring Rolls. Sweet Sticky Mango Rice, Mango Cheesecake, and Chocolate Rangoons round out the dessert menu. Yeah, you heard right: Crab Rangoons. Only chocolate.

Customers looking to get their drink on should order the Ultimate Zombie, a cocktail made with house-infused pineapple, Don Q Cristal rum, apricot brandy, dark rum, and lime juice. The best part: it’s all served in a mug made of fresh pineapple.

We’ll have one of everything. Maybe more?

Operating hours in June are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 3-9 pm

Friday: 3-10 pm

Saturday: 8 am-11 pm

Sunday: 12-9 pm

Starting Thursday, July 1, the restaurant will operate under these regular hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 am-9 pm

Friday-Saturday: 11 am-10 pm

With the Park Place Farmer’s Market in mind, Bamboo Penny’s will open its patio on Saturday mornings at 8 am and offer a limited drink menu throughout the summer.

Stay up-to-date on the ‘gram at @bamboopennys