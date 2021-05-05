Chef Jayaun Smith competes in newest season of Hell’s Kitchen

Viewers will see Chef Jayaun Smith on the upcoming season of Hell’s Kitchen. Smith, who is only 25-years-old, has been taking Kansas City by storm in the past few years. He is a personal chef and won Best Chef in The Pitch’s 2018 Best of Kansas City. Smith also runs Sauced KC in the Crossroads, Just Slide in North Kansas City’s Iron District, and The What Truck.

Smith announced in a tweet that he will be appearing in Hell’s Kitchen Season 20: Young Guns—an endeavor he began two years ago.

Hey y’all, so I’ve been keeping one of the biggest secrets of my life for 2 years, but now the cat can come out the bag. I’ll be on @HellsKitchenFOX Season 20: Young Guns!! Premiering Mon, May 31st! Be sure to tune in. Don’t mind the bald head, it was a look I was trying out😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DSeykgPACf — Jay-aun (@Chefjayaun) May 5, 2021

He will appear alongside 17 other contestants, who were all 23-years-old or younger at the time of filming.

It already appears to be an interesting season based on the trailer—where fans can witness Gordon Ramsay throwing food at Smith as he and his team walk away. Season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen will premiere May 31 at 7 p.m. CST.