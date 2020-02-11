Chef Jay Smith has a fry based pop-up on Wednesday that’s trying to murder me

Brock Wilbur,

You know Chef Jayaun Smith. We named him Chef of the Year before he was 22. He mostly works these days as a private in-home chef to the stars. He’s doing a fry based pop-up on Wednesday the 12th at 5:30pm. I’m worried it will kill me.

Can we prove that this is not his intention? We cannot.

We cannot.

This is seriously happening. I need you to come out. To stop me. To take the gun from my mouth. But this time the gun is a bunch of fries drenched in white queso or something equally as dangerous to me as a bullet.

There’s one with ranch AND buffalo sauce. No, that’s totally fine and normal. In no way an attempted assassination on me personally.

Here’s our video with Chef Jay from late last year, showing off what a chill dude he is.

Categories: Food & Drink
Tags: , , , ,

A word to our readers:

For nearly 40 years, The Pitch has served as the independent voice of Kansas City — a source of investigative reporting, unflinching political commentary, and street-level arts and culture coverage. We have always been free, whether in print or online, and we intend to remain so. Unfortunately, online advertising alone cannot sustain the kind of independent local journalism to which Pitch readers have been accustomed for the better part of the last four decades.

If you appreciate what we do, we hope you will consider making a financial contribution, which you can do by clicking the "Support Us" button in the bottom-right-hand corner of your screen. It takes less than a minute, and your generosity will help us continue to produce vital, progressive, and honest journalism in the city we all love. Thank you.

More