Checking-in on turmoil and turnover with Kansas City’s restaurant workers at annual industry conference

How are Kansas City restaurant workers really doing? The food scene appears to be a rollercoaster of openings and expansions, collaborations, hiring notices, special events, closings, and longer waits or reduced services due to staffing shortages. We attended the Kansas City Restaurant Festival to check in on the industry.

Kansas City Restaurant Festival is an annual event that celebrates and connects restaurant industry workers, owners, and vendors. This is the festival’s third year at Children’s Mercy Park. Sponsored by Scavuzzo’s Foodservice and Liberty Fruit Co., the event is free for restaurant workers in the KC metro, Lawrence, Topeka, and surrounding areas. Attendees are treated to copious amounts of food and drink samples, games and live music, demonstrations, photo ops, networking, and prizes.

From happy kids in strollers chowing down, to off-duty coworkers laughing together while taking in the sights of the stadium, the atmosphere was positive and light.

While chatting with restaurant workers and owners, a common theme was love. The majority of restaurant workers look forward to seeing their coworkers and regular customers, and being part of something that brings us all together: food. Some people mentioned that they love learning from their team, and many shared that they enjoy being a fun part of people’s day.

I couldn’t leave without asking a practical question. What can we as diners or customers do better–to be kinder to the staff or even to make the experience better for ourselves?

Not one person said, “Tip 30%” or “Clean up your table better”—holdover habits from past experience and feedback in our own personal restaurant work.

The most common piece of feedback to customers: be patient. Turnover is high, which means that training is ongoing in all aspects of restaurants, bars, and cafes. Demonstrating more patience or understanding when an inconvenience arises can make a tremendous difference for the employees.

Is this groundbreaking? No. But clearly, we still need reminding.

A secondary piece of advice from both owners and staff alike, was for customers to speak up. Instead of suffering in silence when you receive the wrong side dish or leaving a scathing review for a poorly-made drink, say something then and there. Notify your server or bartender and give them a chance to make it right. Not only does this improve the customer experience, but it gives the staff a chance to learn and improve.

Seven people were awarded a $1,000 tip-out from a peer-nominated award:

Lisenia Salazar, McLain’s Bakery

Isaac Carpenter, Big Cedar Lodge

Marlon Guzman, Lidia’s Kansas City

Alex Bryant, The Peanut

Juan Barba, 54th Street Grill & Bar

Jose Lira, Rancho Grande Cantina

Ben Muro, Buck Tui BBQ

Check out more of the responses to The Pitch’s questions from those in attendance:

What is the best part of your job?

“I love greeting people as they come in, making them happy. I know food is the way to my heart. When I can tell someone is having a bad day, it’s great to see them come in and get something they like.” -Lucy, The District

“I love my coworkers–I have great community where I work.” -Karsen, McLain’s Bakery

“Seeing people enjoy the beer that we brew. Since we make German-style beer, the biggest compliment and gratifying moment is when someone tries our beer and tells me it reminds them of what they had in Germany.” -Steve, KC Bier Co. owner

“The people, the repeat customers. That’s the fun part for me. I’m a social butterfly so I like to visit with my customers.” -Jean, Hanover Pancake House owner

“Making a difference for my employees. You never know what you’ll teach them and how it could come back to you.” -Carlos, Jose Peppers

“Getting to work with my daughter!” -Kandi, co-owner of Fuego

As customers and diners, what can we do better?

“Ask for what you want. We can use our best judgment to help. As an example, a friend of mine brings his eight kids into Whataburger and spends close to $200. He asks for one more ranch, and they say, ‘That’ll be $0.50.’ Give him the damn ranch. Say yes.” -Billy, The District

“Read the signs and listen when you’re at the register. We’ve got a lot of information we’re trying to get out.” Molly, McLain’s Bakery

“Think before you speak. They don’t realize that we might be short in the kitchen. We apologize, but I think more patience is needed.” Jean, Hanover Pancake House owner

“Patience. We have a lot of turnover, and we have to train people. Obviously, they’re not perfect off the bat. They’re going to take some time to develop.” Carlos, Jose Peppers

“Don’t forget about local businesses.” Alexandria, co-owner of Fuego

“If you want to support a place but can’t afford to visit as often as you want, interact on social media–it’s free! Share, like, and tell your friends.” -Kandi, co-owner of Fuego