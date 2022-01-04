Check out The Pitch’s January events calendar

Looking for things to fill your calendar this month? Look no further than our Pitch-approved list of events happening throughout the metro in January.

January 7-9

Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, Kauffman Center

For three nights in the Kauffman Center’s Helzberg Hall, Beatles fans can buy a ticket to ride through 25 top hits as performed by the Kansas City Symphony and conducted by Grammy-winning composer Jeff Tyzik.

The roster also features several guest vocalists to perform popular numbers from a setlist that includes, “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude”—as well as “a few surprises.”

Tyzik’s new arrangements are transcribed and arranged from the original master recordings at Abbey Road.

Tickets run from $58.50 to $118.50. The Kauffman Center requires proof of vaccination for all attendees.

Jan 5-23

Wicked, Kansas City Music Hall

Jan 21-23

Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix in Concert, Kauffman Center

Jan. 7

Good Living Expo, Overland Park Convention Center

Steady P & Dj Mahf and Dom Chronicles, recordBar

Jan. 8

The Instamatics, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Good Living Expo, Overland Park Convention Center

Limbs, The RINO

Jan. 9

Kansas City Reptile Show, DoubleTree Overland Park

Jan. 14

Monster Jam, T-Mobile Center

The Brentano String Quartet, Folly Theater

The Repeat Offenders, Aztec Shawnee Theater

National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center

Jan. 15

Lucinda Williams, Knuckleheads Saloon

Mr. Mojo Risin’, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Fifth Annual Onesie Bar Crawl, The Brick KC

Randy Rainbow, Uptown Theater

Sebastian Maniscalco, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

20th Annual Eagle Days, Schlagle Library

Little River Band, Ameristar Casino & Hotel

Keys N Krates, Aura KC

Kansas City Engaged Wedding Show, KC Convention Center

National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center

Jan. 16

Joanie Leeds & Friends, The White Theater Overland Park

National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center

Jan. 17

Thursday, The Truman

Jan. 18

NatGeo Live Presents: The Secret Life of Bears, Kauffman Center

“When the wildlands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully?”

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, a carnivore ecologist and scientist with National Geographic’s Last Wild Places Initiative, has spent much of her career searching for the answer to this question.

Dr. Wynn-Grant will shed some light on the matter at the Kauffman Center, Tuesday, January 18, drawing on her time observing East African lions living in close proximity to humans as well as her more recent studies on the behaviors and movements of North American black and grizzly bears.

By tracking the movements and behaviors of these animals, this NatGeo speaker looks to find innovative new methods for improving the relationship between local communities and the powerful wildlife that surround them.

This event is sponsored by the John N. and Marilyn P. McConnell Foundation. Tickets are available from $33.50 to $68.50.

Jan. 19

Wolves in the Throne Room, The Granada

Jan. 20

Ryan Sickler, Comedy Club of Kansas City

SubDocta, Uptown Theater

Jan. 21

Kacey Musgraves, T-Mobile Center

Ryan Hurd, The Truman

Parsons Dance, Kauffman Center

6th Annual The Band That Fell to Earth: David Bowie Tribute, recordBar

Honeywagon, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Nate Bargatze, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Jan. 22

George Strait, T-Mobile Center

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 LIVE!, The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne w/ George Strait, Loose Park

Kayzo, The Truman

Stars vs Comets (Soccer), T-Mobile Center

Battle of the Bean 5k, Red Bridge Shopping Center

Andrew Santino, Uptown Theater

Jan. 23

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, Blue Springs

The first of four Kansas City area stops for the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show will be held at Blue Springs’ Adams Pointe Conference Center, January 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For an admission price of $7-12 (children 12 and under enter free), guests can peruse thousands of captive-bred reptiles and exotics and learn tricks of the trade from hundreds of knowledgeable breeders and hobbyists.

Venders will be available to answer questions about animal care, offer tips and advice to beginners, and share their experiences. Enclosures, feeders, and other supplies will also be readily available.

The family-friendly show was founded in 2015 by Show Me Snakes in an effort “to create a space where people could share their unique passions and to encourage safe and responsible keeping; and to embolden the curiosity occasionally hidden behind fear.”

Eclipse Trio ft. Glenn North, Midwest Trust Center

Highwayman Show, New Theatre & Restaurant OP

Jan. 25

Mix 93.3’s Winter Bash w/ Nelly, Uptown Theater

Free Throw, The RINO

Free Throw is a self-described emo revival band that formed in Nashville in 2012. They sound a bit like Hawthorne Heights and have a setlist of originals that includes Pokemon-inspired titles like “Victory Road,” “Pallet Town,” and “Better Have Burn Heal”.

Inspired, they say, by “underground punk” acts like Snowing and Algernon Cadwallader as well as generational staples like My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy, Free Throw does a faithful mid-2000’s emo sounds synthesized with bits of pop-punk, post-hardcore with all the nostalgic elements of our prime.

The group will promote their fourth studio album, Piecing It Together, at The RINO, January 25. Tickets go for $18 and doors open up at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.

Motion City Soundtrack, The Granada

Jan. 26

Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Highwayman Show, New Theatre & Restaurant OP

Jan. 27

The Crucible, Shawnee Mission West High School

Jan. 28

Jim Jefferies, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

WWE Smackdown, T-Mobile Center

Garrick Ohlsson: Master Pianist, Folly Theater

Falling In Reverse w/ Hawthorne Heights, Jeris Jackson, Uptown Theatre

Jan. 29

KC Brew Fest, Union Station

The MGDs, The Ship

Mansionair, recordBar

Weddings Unveiled KC Bridal Show, Fiorella’s Event Center

Mark Kline, Bar K

Fortune Feimster, Uptown Theater

Jan. 30

Strauss’ Death and Transfiguration, Prokofiev’s

Second Violin Concerto, Kauffman Center