Check out The Pitch’s January events calendar
Looking for things to fill your calendar this month? Look no further than our Pitch-approved list of events happening throughout the metro in January.
January 7-9
Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, Kauffman Center
For three nights in the Kauffman Center’s Helzberg Hall, Beatles fans can buy a ticket to ride through 25 top hits as performed by the Kansas City Symphony and conducted by Grammy-winning composer Jeff Tyzik.
The roster also features several guest vocalists to perform popular numbers from a setlist that includes, “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude”—as well as “a few surprises.”
Tyzik’s new arrangements are transcribed and arranged from the original master recordings at Abbey Road.
Tickets run from $58.50 to $118.50. The Kauffman Center requires proof of vaccination for all attendees.
Jan 5-23
Wicked, Kansas City Music Hall
Jan 21-23
Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix in Concert, Kauffman Center
Jan. 7
Good Living Expo, Overland Park Convention Center
Steady P & Dj Mahf and Dom Chronicles, recordBar
Jan. 8
The Instamatics, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Good Living Expo, Overland Park Convention Center
Limbs, The RINO
Jan. 9
Kansas City Reptile Show, DoubleTree Overland Park
Jan. 14
Monster Jam, T-Mobile Center
The Brentano String Quartet, Folly Theater
The Repeat Offenders, Aztec Shawnee Theater
National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center
Jan. 15
Lucinda Williams, Knuckleheads Saloon
Mr. Mojo Risin’, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Fifth Annual Onesie Bar Crawl, The Brick KC
Randy Rainbow, Uptown Theater
Sebastian Maniscalco, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
20th Annual Eagle Days, Schlagle Library
Little River Band, Ameristar Casino & Hotel
Keys N Krates, Aura KC
Kansas City Engaged Wedding Show, KC Convention Center
National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center
Jan. 16
Joanie Leeds & Friends, The White Theater Overland Park
National Fishing Expo, KCI Expo Center
Jan. 17
Thursday, The Truman
Jan. 18
NatGeo Live Presents: The Secret Life of Bears, Kauffman Center
“When the wildlands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully?”
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, a carnivore ecologist and scientist with National Geographic’s Last Wild Places Initiative, has spent much of her career searching for the answer to this question.
Dr. Wynn-Grant will shed some light on the matter at the Kauffman Center, Tuesday, January 18, drawing on her time observing East African lions living in close proximity to humans as well as her more recent studies on the behaviors and movements of North American black and grizzly bears.
By tracking the movements and behaviors of these animals, this NatGeo speaker looks to find innovative new methods for improving the relationship between local communities and the powerful wildlife that surround them.
This event is sponsored by the John N. and Marilyn P. McConnell Foundation. Tickets are available from $33.50 to $68.50.
Jan. 19
Wolves in the Throne Room, The Granada
Jan. 20
Ryan Sickler, Comedy Club of Kansas City
SubDocta, Uptown Theater
Jan. 21
Kacey Musgraves, T-Mobile Center
Ryan Hurd, The Truman
Parsons Dance, Kauffman Center
6th Annual The Band That Fell to Earth: David Bowie Tribute, recordBar
Honeywagon, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Nate Bargatze, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Jan. 22
George Strait, T-Mobile Center
Mystery Science Theatre 3000 LIVE!, The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne w/ George Strait, Loose Park
Kayzo, The Truman
Stars vs Comets (Soccer), T-Mobile Center
Battle of the Bean 5k, Red Bridge Shopping Center
Andrew Santino, Uptown Theater
Jan. 23
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, Blue Springs
The first of four Kansas City area stops for the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show will be held at Blue Springs’ Adams Pointe Conference Center, January 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For an admission price of $7-12 (children 12 and under enter free), guests can peruse thousands of captive-bred reptiles and exotics and learn tricks of the trade from hundreds of knowledgeable breeders and hobbyists.
Venders will be available to answer questions about animal care, offer tips and advice to beginners, and share their experiences. Enclosures, feeders, and other supplies will also be readily available.
The family-friendly show was founded in 2015 by Show Me Snakes in an effort “to create a space where people could share their unique passions and to encourage safe and responsible keeping; and to embolden the curiosity occasionally hidden behind fear.”
Eclipse Trio ft. Glenn North, Midwest Trust Center
Highwayman Show, New Theatre & Restaurant OP
Jan. 25
Mix 93.3’s Winter Bash w/ Nelly, Uptown Theater
Free Throw, The RINO
Free Throw is a self-described emo revival band that formed in Nashville in 2012. They sound a bit like Hawthorne Heights and have a setlist of originals that includes Pokemon-inspired titles like “Victory Road,” “Pallet Town,” and “Better Have Burn Heal”.
Inspired, they say, by “underground punk” acts like Snowing and Algernon Cadwallader as well as generational staples like My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy, Free Throw does a faithful mid-2000’s emo sounds synthesized with bits of pop-punk, post-hardcore with all the nostalgic elements of our prime.
The group will promote their fourth studio album, Piecing It Together, at The RINO, January 25. Tickets go for $18 and doors open up at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.
Motion City Soundtrack, The Granada
Jan. 26
Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Highwayman Show, New Theatre & Restaurant OP
Jan. 27
The Crucible, Shawnee Mission West High School
Jan. 28
Jim Jefferies, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
WWE Smackdown, T-Mobile Center
Garrick Ohlsson: Master Pianist, Folly Theater
Falling In Reverse w/ Hawthorne Heights, Jeris Jackson, Uptown Theatre
Jan. 29
KC Brew Fest, Union Station
The MGDs, The Ship
Mansionair, recordBar
Weddings Unveiled KC Bridal Show, Fiorella’s Event Center
Mark Kline, Bar K
Fortune Feimster, Uptown Theater
Jan. 30
Strauss’ Death and Transfiguration, Prokofiev’s
Second Violin Concerto, Kauffman Center