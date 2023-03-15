Cheap Eats: Wiener Kitchen (and the Wiener Wagon truck)

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

The Chicago versus Coney Island dog debate is tired. Put it to rest with one bite of the premium sausage at the Wiener Kitchen, West 87th Street in Overland Park. All of its offerings are under $10, except for the Green, Eggs, and Hen breakfast served until 10 a.m. If you’re looking for somewhere to start on the limited but motley menu, go with the Chorizo Rojo. It’s topped with onion-jalapeño relish and a cilantro-lime aioli that you’ll enjoy even if you have the unfortunate gene that makes the herb taste soapy.

Wiener Kitchen is located at 9645 W 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212. Also keep an eye out for Weiner Wagon, the traveling food truck version of the experience!

Photos by Zach Bauman