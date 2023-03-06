Cheap Eats: Tay’s Burger Shack

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Runner up to Town Topic for hangover food, Tay’s Burger Shack in North KC offers a bit more seating, an amazingly pristine interior—sans the vaporized burger grease that permeates the air (that’s part of the appeal, no?)—and their signature orange drink reminiscent of a mellow Hi-C.

Their refreshingly limited menu features hot dogs, chili dogs, and their classic smash patties with perfectly charred, crispy edges. They’re offered as singles, doubles, triples, and 1 lb “home runs” for those unafraid of indigestion (you really might have to run home). Tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and your choice of raw or grilled onion (the latter being the superior, of course) cut through the salty, greasy umami in such a way that you cannot put the burger down for longer than a breath, and their fries—perfectly thick and coated in a generous sprinkle of sugar and spices—are equally addictive.

Tay’s Burger Shack is located at 1019 Armour Rd., North Kansas City, MO 64116.

Photos by Zach Bauman