Cheap Eats: Ssong’s

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

It’s hard to be one-and-done at Ssong’s. Unlike American corn dogs, the Korean equivalents are battered in rice flour or yeasted dough, which gives them a slightly sweet taste that will have you coming back for bite after bite. From the Sausage Rice Cake skewer to the Spicy Seaweed Spring Roll, no option will leave you un-filled for $9 or under. If you manage to save room for dessert, the Hotteok (Korean Sweet Pancakes) or the Sesame Balls will finish you off. Make sure you don’t drive past it—the sign outside reads K Street Hotdog.

Ssong’s/K Street Hotdog is located at 10308 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212.

Photos by Zach Bauman