Cheap Eats: Slap’s BBQ

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Learning a Kansas Citian’s favorite barbecue spot is a big ask—on any given day, the answer could change. However, you’re likely to find several locals who swear by Slap’s BBQ in Strawberry Hill. The restaurant came about after a successful run of BBQ competitions by the Pearce brothers. Slap’s isn’t “cheap” in the grand scheme of things, but the quality of their meats, sandwiches, and sides punch beyond their prices, especially compared to some of the other “KC’s best barbecue” contenders.

Their burnt ends are some of the best you’ll find in town, and all their sandwiches are dynamite. Try the Mike Johnson sandwich if you like a little heat—the jalapeno-cheddar sausage and hot sauce are nicely balanced with sweetness. “The Sandwich” is also a no-brainer—provel cheese can be an instant turn-off, but it works perfectly on this guy. As far as sides go, can we direct your attention to… all of them? BBQ keeps well; you’ll want leftovers anyway.

Slap’s BBQ is located at 553 Central Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101.

Photos by Zach Bauman