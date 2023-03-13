Cheap Eats: Pizza Tascio

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Say it with us: “Two slices and a drink for $10.” That’s the go-to combo order at this NY-style pizza shop that is expanding like crazy. Their original location in North Kansas City opened at the beginning of 2022, and they already have four additional spots. Look for them in Overland Park, Lawrence, St. Joe, and in the 39th Street area.

Of course, what a person orders on their pizza is a deeply spiritual and personal choice—just know Pizza Tascio will serve up a perfect, NY-style crust that’s crisp on the bottom but fluffy and chewy throughout. If you need a recommendation, we’ve got two: the spicy pepperoni has a balanced sweet-heat kick, and the white broccoli is a remarkably tasty meatless option.

Pizza Tascio has various locations across the metro and Lawrence.

Photos by Zach Bauman