Cheap Eats: New China Town

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Take pride in your cravings and enjoy a meal with some mileage. New China Town prides itself on its fresh ingredients and generous portions that are almost certain to net some leftovers the next day. Peruse their healthier selections of steamed vegetables and seafood for a meal that won’t leave you in a food coma. If you’re looking to appease some more hard-hitting cravings, enjoy one of their combo meals featuring mouthwatering crab rangoons, rice, and a main dish of your choice. Their menu includes lunch deals that top out at $7—perfect for a quick bite during the work week—or family dinner specials for as little as $20. They offer both dine-in and take-out at exceptional speeds suitable for those on-the-go.

New China Town is located at 6854 Johnson Dr., Mission, KS 66202.

Photos by Zach Bauman