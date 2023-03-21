Cheap Eats: Max’s Burgers & Gyros

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Any burger joint with a black-and-white checkered floor is bound to have locals calling it a “classic,” and Max’s is no different. You can tell it’s good because the business has only one Tweet on its account from 2010—the food speaks for itself. Whether you get a burger or a gyro (or a Polynesian chicken sandwich, but that’s cheating), you’ll be wowed by the freshness of the meat and the quaint surroundings of abandoned strip malls. The Big Max Combo and the Gyro Combo cost $10.69 for a handheld, with a choice of fries (curly or regular) or tots and a drink. For dessert, try the menu’s best and only offering: baklava.

Max’s Burgers & Gyros is located at 8240 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114.

Photos by Zach Bauman