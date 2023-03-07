Cheap Eats: Jim’s Alley Bar

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Neighborhood bars have been a longstanding fixture in the realm of cheap dining fare. However, the challenge to remain affordable and tasty in growing areas like the Crossroads has caused a slow degeneration of high-quality offerings. Opening just a few months ago, Jim’s Alley Bar has brought a homey feel to this eclectic pocket of KC. Brick walls, warm lighting, and family photographs adorned on the walls create a welcoming space akin to a basement gathering of close friends.

Generous portions and exceptionally good bar bites are a-plenty here, and they serve classic dishes that would make ol’ Jim proud. Try their range of sliders for $11 and wash them down with a $3 beer for a truly authentic hometown bar experience. While you’re at it, enjoy a pick-up game of shuffleboard for some added fun.

Jim’s Alley Bar is located at 500 E 18th St. #103, Kansas City, MO 64108.