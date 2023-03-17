Cheap Eats: El Pollo Rey

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

In the land of barbecue, El Pollo Rey stands out with its wood-fired chicken that stacks up against KC favorites. The restaurant’s simple menu is comprised of its premiere ingredient: chicken. Indecision begone as diners may opt for a half chicken for $7 or a whole chicken for $13. How easy is that? Each meal is served with a side of corn tortillas, salsa, beans, and rice, with more than enough to go around if you dine in a pair. Don’t let the no-frills dining experience fool you; the luxury is in the taste. Enjoy your chicken while sipping on Jarritos for a truly magical flavor experience.

El Pollo Rey is located at 901 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105.