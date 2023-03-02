Cheap Eats: District Biskuits

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

District Biskuits is yet another cozy little KC joint serving up pillowy biscuits and gravy with the perfect kick of cayenne. The staff and clientele exchange superb energy, particularly on the morning preceding the Super Bowl. R&B, migrating sunlight from their south-facing windows, and drip coffee warm the interior. Place your order and settle in for a moment to develop your appetite because you’re going to need it.

First off, their fried potatoes are insane. They’re battered and seasoned with salt and sugar, so they’re chewy (like mochi level) and crispy and unlike any fried potato you’ve had before. Their decadent biscuit sandwiches incorporate melty American cheese and sweet and savory combinations like bacon jam and caramelized onions or Nashville hot fried chicken and hot honey butter. Their flavors pull inspiration from various KC districts, hence District Biskuits—true KC pride.

District Biskuits is located at 504 Armour Rd., North Kansas City, MO 64116.

Photos by Zach Bauman