Cheap Eats: Breit’s Stein & Deli

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

We love a joint that finds a few menu items to do just right, and Breit’s Stein & Deli in Strawberry Hill nails it. This old-school dive offers three specialty sandwiches: Reuben, Italian sub (served cold or steamed), and braunschweiger. You can also customize a deli sandwich from a choice of meats, cheeses, and bread. Regardless, you’ll pay just over $5 for a sandwich and $1.50 for a side.

We recommend the Reuben—they don’t skimp on the corned beef, the kraut and Thousand Island dressing have great bite, and the melty cheese and grilled rye bread offer some excellent texture. You can’t go wrong with any of their sides, and the staff is super friendly. Pull up a seat at the counter and enjoy the feast.

Breit’s Stein & Deli is located at 412 N 5th St., Kansas City, KS 66101.

Photos by Zach Bauman