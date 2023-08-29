Charlotte Street Foundation teams with Mid-America Arts Alliance for 2023 Artist INC program

In partnership with Charlotte Street Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance has selected 25 artists to take part in their Artist INC program. The Artist INC program is an eight-week course that helps artists build their confidence in their decision making and professional judgment. Throughout the program, artists can expect to build and expand on skills ranging from building their own personal brand to public speaking.

The program sessions will be led by peer facilitators, including Cory Imig, José Faus, Phil Shafer (Sike Style), Summer Brooks, Kendell Harbin, Chico Sierra, and Vanessa Aricco.

All artists in the upcoming cohort were selected through a rigorous process, judging by work quality and program readiness. Upon completion of the course, artists will present their work in a public workspace presentation at 6 p.m on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023 at Charlotte Street. Located at 3333 Wyoming St. All presentations are free to the public.

Congratulations to the following artists selected from the program:

Rae Atakpa, Callie Parrott Bower, John Brewer, Elaine Clifford, Celina Curry, Jackson Daughety, Kelley Gant, Marísa Adame Grady, Luke Harbur, Canese Jarboe, Hùng Lê, Jamil Lee, Katherine Looney, Lauren Philips, Hannah Ratliff, Socorro Reyes Ramirez, Lauren Sanders, Taylar Sanders, Marissa Shell, Wilson Smith, Lori Stan.