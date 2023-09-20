Charlotte Street announces open call for Visual Artist and Generative Performing Artist Awards

Charlotte Street Foundation is looking for submissions for the 2024 Visual Artist Award and Generative Performing Artist Award. Since its conception in 1997, Charlotte Street Foundation has worked to provide resources and support for local artists. This includes providing free studios, performance and exhibition spaces to theater, dance, music, film/video and visual artists for a space to create and present their work, as well as facilitating public exposure opportunities at venues around the Kansas City area.

Recently, they teamed up with the Mid-America Arts Alliance for their Artist INC program that teaches artists to become more comfortable with their professional image.

The Visual Artist Award has granted over $810,000 to 106 Kansas City based artists to help provide financial support, critical attention, and increased exposure. The Generative Performing Artist Award began in 2008, and has since distributed $250,000 to 29 local performing artists. The goal of these awards is to foster recipients’ continued artistic and professional development.

These awards will be given to three visual artists and two generative performing artists, each receiving a $10,000 unrestricted grant. Visual Artist Fellows are further recognized with a professionally curated exhibition of their work at a high profile, non-profit local art venue. Past venues have included the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, H&R Block Artspace and the Spencer Museum of Art.

For the first time, The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art will be hosting the Visual Artist Awards Exhibition.

“It is an exciting privilege to collaborate with Charlotte Street on the presentation of the 2024 Visual Artist Awards exhibition and with the jury panel charged with selecting the Fellows Awards,” says Stephanie Fox Knappe, Sanders Sosland Senior Curator. “There is something incredible around every corner in Kansas City’s art scene and I look forward to being part of such a prestigious grant that both recognizes and fosters those creative individuals in our community.”

The board is looking for artists with a strong artistic portfolio, a desire for a future in art, and able to demonstrate innovation and experimentation in their art.

Submissions are being accepted now through Monday, November 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. with winners to be announced Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

To apply, artists must be Kansas City area residents for at least one year prior to application deadline, 21 years of age or older, and cannot be enrolled in a degree seeking program. Any college degrees must be awarded a year prior to the application deadline.