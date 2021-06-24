Charlie Hustle named KC small business of the year

Aubrie Lawrence,
Vintage t-shirt company Charlie Hustle was awarded the “Mr. K Award” by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce today during its small business celebration awards luncheon.

Charlie Hustle was started in the basement of CEO Chase McAnulty’s parent’s basement in 2011 because he loved vintage t-shirts. Since then, the company has expanded to several locations like the Plaza and has a large online sales presence. They sell everything from pet apparel to the infamous KC heart shirts.

This is not the first time Charlie Hustle has been nominated for the “Mr. K Award.” The company was a finalist in 2018 and 2019, but this is the first time the company will take home the award.

The “Mr. K Award,” named after entrepreneur and philanthropist Ewing Kauffman, is awarded each year to a KC small business that has sustainable growth, strong employee relations, and a commitment to giving back to the community.

The Chamber also awarded specialty awards at the luncheon. Those awards and winners are:

