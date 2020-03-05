Chamber of Commerce to host panel on Coronavirus; impact on local business

The number of cases of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is growing and our economy is reacting to that with ups and downs almost daily. Experts say it’s not if, but when the virus will damage the global economy. How will the coronavirus impact businesses across Greater KC?

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce will host “The Emerging Impacts of the Coronavirus” on Wednesday, March 11 from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the KC Chamber Board Room, in the southeast corner of historic Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Rd.

Panelists will debunk misconceptions about the virus and discuss the economic impact COVID-19 is having on businesses in our region. We’ll also get updates from the public health perspective and see how the business community can support the public health sector to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This event is sponsored by the World Trade Center – KC, Healthy KC, and the International Relations Council.

Panelists:

Dr. Rex Archer, Director of Health, City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department

Andrew Azan, Vice President, AON

Mike Stellern, Professor of Economics, Rockhurst University

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. Register online here.