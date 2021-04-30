Celebrate May Day with plant-based goodies this weekend

Calling all vegans! Grab your friends and reusable tote bags and head to the Plant-Based May Day celebration located at Soulcentricitea this weekend.

On May 1 from 3-6 pm, you’ll get to experience everything plant-based and wellness-related all in one place. Get a tarot reading, purchase herbal pre-rolls, eat some vegan chocolate, and check out all of the local hand-made jewelry, art, soaps, and more. Once you arrive, you’ll be able to walk around from booth to booth, greeting everyone in a similar fashion to a farmers’ market.

This event is free to the public (and you don’t have to be vegan to join in!) So, if you’re looking for some free fun or interested in trying new treats, you know where to go this weekend. For more info on other vegan and plant-based events in Kansas City, follow Vegan Events KC on Instagram and Facebook.