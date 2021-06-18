Cafe Cà Phê to host “Hella Queer” pop-up party in honor of Pride Month

The women-owned Cafe Cà Phê­, Kansas City’s first mobile Vietnamese coffee shop, is teaming up with the Northland’s Big Rip Brewing Company for Pride Month revelry for a cause.

On Saturday, June 26, from 10 am to 4 pm, Hella Queer Pop-Up will descend in all its glory on Big Rip, located at 216 E. 9th Ave. The event is hosted in partnership with Yelp KC.

Big Rip is a 4 BBL production brewery focused on originating craft beers for the people; they have 13 beers on tap. They’ll also have special Pride-themed Jello shots for sale, plus house-made root beer, cocktails, liquor, and soda. Cafe Cà Phê serves the Hella Good Latte (among others), which consists of ube, Vietnamese espresso, oat milk, and condensed milk drizzle. It’s sweet, it’s purple, it’s beloved.

Here’s the best part: 75% of all vendors at Hella Queer Pop-Up are LGBTQ+ owned and they’ve committed to donating 5% of sales to KC Community Pride Alliance. “Vendors that are not LGBTQ+ owned have committed to donating an additional 5% to Pride Haven KC,” reads a post from the event’s Facebook page.

Cafe Cà Phê is no stranger to bringing the community together—since March, the coffee shop has raised over $8K for Asian American and Pacific Islander charities.

Peep the full list of vendors below:

Secret Handshake

KC Tiny Greenhouse

Strawberry Swing Florals

Sweezy Girl Bracelets

Pride Haven KC

Artist Erika Sakata

Events by Erika Lynn

Saturday Sundaze

The C Word

Chamoy Boi

Devoured Pizza

Avec Moi Sweets

Red Hare Leather

Untamed Supply

DJ Jon Marzette and Music by Skippy promise to bless us with sick jams all day. See you there.