Cafe Cà Phê raises funds for brick-and-mortar location

With about 750 individual donations, a GoFundMe campaign from Cafe Cà Phê owner Jackie Nguyen has raised $37,920 so far of its $68,000 goal.

The Cafe Cà Phê team will use the funds to transform their new space into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar location.

This new location marks incredible growth for the coffee shop that officially opened Oct. 31, 2020. Nguyen’s vision began as a table stand outside of a nail shop and is currently a mobile coffee truck.

“We have found the perfect home in Columbus Park, a part of town that is full of culture, immigrants and refugee populations. Columbus Park is quaint, beautiful, but does not currently have a coffeeshop! As a predominant Italian and Vietnamese neighborhood, we felt that this was the perfect fit for our coffeeshop,” Nguyen writes in the fundraiser description.

The team at Cafe Cà Phê will be building out the space from the ground up to make it suitable for a coffee shop. They plan on using the money raised for electrical, plumbing, and HVAC installation, a new bar and espresso machine, fridges and ice machines, seating, muralists, and bathrooms.

Nguyen hopes that the new storefront will be a hub for Kansas City’s Asian communities.

“Kansas City has a 2% population of Asian people, and even less Asian owned businesses. We want to change that. We want to create a home for Asians, Asian refugees, Asian Americans to feel cool, recognized, and at home,” Nguyen says. “We also very much believe in amplifying those who feel marginalized: LGBTQI+ community, Womxn, the Black Community and the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. These groups of beautiful yet oftentimes discriminated folx are our family.”

Cafe Cà Phê will be serving their full menu inside of Restoration Emporium (1717 Washington St.) during the winter months. There will be indoor seating, wifi, and Mr. D’s donuts in addition to Vietnamese coffee and curated goods from RE.

The coffee shop’s December hours will be Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

