Broadway tour brings new life to Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird with Aaron Sorkin adaptation

The Broadway touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird is currently in residence at Kansas City’s Music Hall. A retelling of the classic American novel, the play gives new life to Lee’s story at the hands of playwright Aaron Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher. The production has shows running through Oct. 29 and tickets are still available.

To Kill a Mockingbird is set in Maycomb, Alabama in 1934 as lawyer Atticus Finch (Richard Bartley) defends the falsely accused Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch) against a prejudiced court. Along the way, audiences watch the story unfold through the eyes of Atticus’ children, Scout and Jem Finch (Melanie Moore and Justin Mark), and their friend Dill (Steven Lee Johnson).

The story is woven together with interludes of narration by Scout, Jem, and Dill, which provides a fresh breath between scenes as well as the freedom for the story to explore the subliminal. The choice to bring adult actors on stage as the children allows them to take the place of a narrator and evaluate the events as they unfold under a more critical and mature lens than a child-actor may provide.

The youthful banter and antics of Scout, Jem, and Dill playfully balanced the show’s central storyline without detracting from the message. Melanie Moore delighted the stage with her spirited portrayal of Scout, while Steven Lee Johnson gave endearing comic relief as Dill. Justin Mark was a responsible and critical Jem, his evaluation of the trial and his own father’s character helped drive the story in a new direction than Lee’s original writing.

The trial scenes were intense, though contained moments of gentle comedic relief as Judge Taylor (Jeff Still) recognized the absurdity of the prosecuting testimony paired alongside Finch’s strong defense against the Ewell’s. The performance of Bob and Mayella Ewell (Ted Koch and Mariah Lee) were villainous and leaned into the vile and pathetic nature of the two characters, with most of their statements predicated on privilege rather than evidence.

Yaegel T. Welch played Tom Robinson with honesty, leaning into the character’s gentle-natured kindness and his pity toward the Ewell’s, despite their assault accusations against him. Tom Robinson’s trial concludes with an appalling death sentence, though he’s ultimately killed under questionable circumstances at the hands of the prison guards. The story’s commentary on racial injustice and corruption is still at the forefront of modern times, a topic which Welch discussed in a recent interview with The Pitch.

In a diversion from Lee’s novel, the production recognizes the faults of Atticus Finch’s overly empathetic character and his tendency to disregard the racist acts of his community by preaching the other factors of their lives—whether that be financial struggles, lack of education, poor health—that could be impacting their actions. Atiicus’ character is challenged by Calpurnia, who reminds him that the vitriolic Mrs. Dubose (Mary Badham) was racist even before her illness old age.

It isn’t until the end of the show, when Bob Ewell attempts to attack Scout and Jem, that Atticus begins to question his own morality. The violent action causes him to question whether some people are worth forgiving in the end, and if circumstance actually impacts the core of a person’s character. This final reflection concludes the show, leaving the audience with a new evaluation of Atticus Finch, and the pressing dangers of remaining neutral during times of trial. Overall, Sorkin’s adaptation of the novel creates a more fulfilling take on To Kill a Mockingbird, while carefully maintaining the core of Lee’s tale.