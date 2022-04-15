Bra Couture KC rules the runway for cancer survivors on April 22

Bra Couture KC’s mantra is: It’s not about the bra.

Sharon Payne got the idea for Bra Couture KC around a decade ago during her journey with cancer. As a result of her diagnosis, she had to have a double mastectomy. It didn’t go perfectly the first time. She was preparing for her second reconstructive surgery when she stumbled upon an event happening in Austin, similar to what Bra Couture KC does today.

Payne loved the idea of having breast cancer survivors walk the runway wearing bras that had been turned into art. Seeing them up on stage, celebrating how far they had come, was magical. “I presented the idea to the University of Kansas Cancer Center where I was going through treatment, and they loved the idea,” says Payne.

When KU approved this event, they decided they wanted the money to be raised for the Patients in Need Fund, specifically created for uninsured and underinsured cancer patients.

They wanted to stress that the bra is a symbol of something more. “What this is really about is using the bra as a symbol of survival, of cancer survival to be specific,” says Payne. This event is about the women who walk the runway—who, at one point, were unsure if they would survive the journey.

This distinction is what struck the passion in Payne, as well as the many volunteer team members that offer their time who are also breast cancer survivors. “None of us could imagine facing this disease without insurance,” Payne says. Imagine not being able to afford reconstructive surgery, a wig, or a necessary prosthetic after battling cancer.

Bra Couture KC can create a lasting impact on a real local level. The funds raised by this organization help people deal with their diagnosis and manage their cancer with some grace. Those who would not have the money to buy things like wigs and prosthetics are now able to access them.

This organization does more than put these necessities in people’s hands, like turning A/C on for patients in the middle of the summer. The two cancer centers Bra Couture KC has established are located in underserved communities.

“We began to expand our services when we opened those two centers, because I realized that a lot of the individuals who were coming and using these services to get their wigs, prosthetics, lymphedema garments, or prescription assistance—a lot of those individuals had hourly jobs, and if they were too ill to work, they were not earning a living,” explains Payne. “That’s when we started providing rent and utilities as well as food and gas cards.”

There came a time when they realized that men need help accessing lymphedema garments too, so they expanded the concept even more. “Lymphedema is a common condition that patients will get after cancer, and you have to wear a compression garment for the rest of your life,” says Payne. “Unfortunately, insurance does not cover those compression garments, so that is when we decided we needed to open our services to men as well.”

Ultimately, they decided to expand and care for patients with any kind of cancer. They wanted to be sure their services were available to a broader community of people in need. Bra Couture KC is the only nonprofit in the with two cancer service centers physically located within area hospitals. They will soon be opening a third.

No one imagined the amount of success this organization would have. The goal of their first event many years ago was to raise $20,000, and they raised $90,000. After this pattern continued, they saw the potential positive impact they could make beyond the nonprofit status of the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

“That’s when we said, ‘Wow, we really need to look at how we can take this money to more women throughout the whole Kansas City metropolitan area,’” says Payne. “We became our own 501c3.”

In addition to contributing to two Patients in Need Funds, they also help give 200 free mammograms each year to women in underserved communities via the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center.

Over the past 10 years, they have raised nearly 3 million dollars and cared for over 10,000 cancer patients. “It’s astounding to us that we have been able to raise this amount of money,” states Payne. “Every year that we’ve been in existence, we’ve raised more money than we did the year before.”

They have had great success, but not being able to hold their event for the past two years has stifled Bra Couture KC’s ability to provide community support. “Normally we raise around $400,000, so not being able to have our event because of Covid has significantly reduced the amount of dollars that we have been able to donate to our centers,” explains Payne.

All of this meant they had to come up with new ways to make money, including holding a raffle during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which raised $30,000. Although great, this was not nearly as much as they are typically able to donate.

“As soon as we get money from anybody we donate it right back out. However, the centers are just dealing with a lesser amount of funds,” says Payne.

Before Covid, patients were able to go in and have access to all they needed including prescription assistance, utilities, wigs, prosthetics, and more. Due to limited funding, they are choosing utilities, food cards, or gas cards instead.

This is a big event that sells out to 1,400 people. They have secured some high quality restaurants in the area and even an ice cream truck. Other features include a VIP party and silent auction.

After a long wait, the 14 models who will be walking the runway this year are the same survivors who were selected two years ago.

“It’s going to be so fabulous for them to be on that runway,” says Payne. “The runway is only two feet tall, so it really gives them a chance to see their family and children and really celebrate with them.”

Bra Couture KC is 99% volunteer-driven. They have one staff member, and the rest of the people who make this event possible offer up their time as charity.

It starts with selecting the models. The team meets with them, finds their bras, and begins the process of turning these pieces of clothing into fabulous artistic costumes.

As the months go by, volunteers come together and plan the entire event. “We still have people who volunteered the very first year who are are involved in the organization. I think that speaks highly to the passion of the individuals who are volunteering and the dedication to the cause,” says Payne.

There are many ways to get involved with Bra Couture KC. This year, they have partnered with Kansas City Corporate Challenge to create a 5k run that will take place in October.

Bra Couture KC will be returning this year on April 22. Both VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased on their website. Proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test are required.